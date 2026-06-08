Chelsea keep or sell: Who should Xabi Alonso offload in summer transfer window?

By | , Last updated:

Chelsea keep or sell: Who should Blues offload in transfer window?
© Imago / Every Second Media / Icon Sportswire

After a 2025-26 campaign which saw Chelsea finish in 10th position in the Premier League table and miss out on European football, many Blues supporters want changes to be made to the first-team squad.

With Xabi Alonso now at the helm, the expectation is that more Premier-League-ready personnel will be added to a talented group of players that are lacking the experience and nous to challenge for the English top-flight title.

However, making the desired alterations will not be an easy task, a consequence of long contracts, a decrease in revenue and question marks remaining over whether Alonso can acquire his preferred targets.

Which members of the current squad are at risk of being omitted from Alonso's plans? Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Chelsea should keep and sell in the summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell

Chelsea — 2026-27 Squad

Vote for each player — all votes are optional
36 players
Goalkeepers
Robert Sanchez
Filip Jorgensen
Mike Penders
Teddy Sharman-Lowe
Defenders
Jorrel Hato
Levi Colwill
Trevoh Chalobah
Wesley Fofana
Malo Gusto
Josh Acheampong
Reece James
Valentin Barco
Benoit Badiashile
Mamadou Sarr
Axel Disasi
Tosin Adarabioyo
Aaron Anselmino
Midfielders
Enzo Fernandez
Dario Essugo
Moises Caicedo
Andrey Santos
Romeo Lavia
Kendry Paez
Attackers
Cole Palmer
Estevao
Joao Pedro
Alejandro Garnacho
Geovany Quenda
Nicolas Jackson
Emmanuel Emegha
David Datro Fofana
Liam Delap
Marc Guiu
Jamie Gittens
Mykhaylo Mudryk
Tyrique George
All votes are anonymous
Votes submitted!
Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Chelsea’s squad shortly.
Sports Mole — Chelsea Keep or Sell
Voting has closed
Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Chelsea's squad shortly.
Sports Mole — Chelsea Keep or Sell
Sports Mole — Keep or Sell sportsmole.co.uk

Chelsea's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

When players such as Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez are known to see their future elsewhere, Chelsea chiefs must focus on finding a solution that works for everyone.

Despite their importance to the squad across the last three seasons, will Alonso accept moving forward with players who he knows are not fully committed to the club at the start of his project?

Alonso and club officials also have the task of making firm decisions on signings that have simply not worked out. Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap all fall into that category.

Emanuel Emegha has already been announced as a Chelsea signing, and reports have indicated that Strasbourg teammate Valentin Barco will also be making the switch to West London.

However, it is far from a foregone conclusion that Emegha will remain with the squad, nor is it clear where Barco would fit in after his disappointing stint in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in his career.

Just as important as it is finding the right players, Chelsea need to make a shift towards acquiring players who add much-needed physicality to this squad.

Not only do Chelsea possess the youngest squad in the Premier League, they are among the shortest in terms of height and one of the most vulnerable when it comes to defending set pieces.

There is also the potential reintegration of Nicolas Jackson, who was allowed to sign for Bayern Munich by former head coach Enzo Maresca.

Although the Senegal international is a player that continues to divide opinion, there is a strong argument that his ability to press defenders was missed last season.

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe