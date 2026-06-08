Chelsea keep or sell: Who should Xabi Alonso offload in summer transfer window?

By Darren Plant | 08 Jun 2026 13:01 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 13:01

After a 2025-26 campaign which saw Chelsea finish in 10th position in the Premier League table and miss out on European football, many Blues supporters want changes to be made to the first-team squad.

With Xabi Alonso now at the helm, the expectation is that more Premier-League-ready personnel will be added to a talented group of players that are lacking the experience and nous to challenge for the English top-flight title.

However, making the desired alterations will not be an easy task, a consequence of long contracts, a decrease in revenue and question marks remaining over whether Alonso can acquire his preferred targets.

Which members of the current squad are at risk of being omitted from Alonso's plans? Here, Sports Mole gives you the chance to vote for who you think Chelsea should keep and sell in the summer transfer window.

Keep or Sell Chelsea — 2026-27 Squad Vote for each player — all votes are optional 36 players Player Keep Sell Goalkeepers Robert Sanchez Keep Sell Filip Jorgensen Keep Sell Mike Penders Keep Sell Teddy Sharman-Lowe Keep Sell Defenders Jorrel Hato Keep Sell Levi Colwill Keep Sell Trevoh Chalobah Keep Sell Wesley Fofana Keep Sell Malo Gusto Keep Sell Josh Acheampong Keep Sell Reece James Keep Sell Valentin Barco Keep Sell Benoit Badiashile Keep Sell Mamadou Sarr Keep Sell Axel Disasi Keep Sell Tosin Adarabioyo Keep Sell Aaron Anselmino Keep Sell Midfielders Enzo Fernandez Keep Sell Dario Essugo Keep Sell Moises Caicedo Keep Sell Andrey Santos Keep Sell Romeo Lavia Keep Sell Kendry Paez Keep Sell Attackers Cole Palmer Keep Sell Estevao Keep Sell Joao Pedro Keep Sell Alejandro Garnacho Keep Sell Geovany Quenda Keep Sell Nicolas Jackson Keep Sell Emmanuel Emegha Keep Sell David Datro Fofana Keep Sell Liam Delap Keep Sell Marc Guiu Keep Sell Jamie Gittens Keep Sell Mykhaylo Mudryk Keep Sell Tyrique George Keep Sell Submit votes All votes are anonymous Votes submitted! Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Chelsea’s squad shortly. Sports Mole — Chelsea Keep or Sell Voting has closed Votes in. Watch this space — we’ll be revealing the Sports Mole verdict on Chelsea's squad shortly. Sports Mole — Chelsea Keep or Sell

Chelsea's biggest transfer dilemmas for 2026 summer window

When players such as Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez are known to see their future elsewhere, Chelsea chiefs must focus on finding a solution that works for everyone.

Despite their importance to the squad across the last three seasons, will Alonso accept moving forward with players who he knows are not fully committed to the club at the start of his project?

Alonso and club officials also have the task of making firm decisions on signings that have simply not worked out. Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap all fall into that category.

Emanuel Emegha has already been announced as a Chelsea signing, and reports have indicated that Strasbourg teammate Valentin Barco will also be making the switch to West London.

However, it is far from a foregone conclusion that Emegha will remain with the squad, nor is it clear where Barco would fit in after his disappointing stint in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in his career.

Just as important as it is finding the right players, Chelsea need to make a shift towards acquiring players who add much-needed physicality to this squad.

Not only do Chelsea possess the youngest squad in the Premier League, they are among the shortest in terms of height and one of the most vulnerable when it comes to defending set pieces.

There is also the potential reintegration of Nicolas Jackson, who was allowed to sign for Bayern Munich by former head coach Enzo Maresca.

Although the Senegal international is a player that continues to divide opinion, there is a strong argument that his ability to press defenders was missed last season.