Three left-backs Man United could sign this summer including two Premier League stars

By Matt Law | 08 Jun 2026 20:33 , Last updated: 08 Jun 2026 20:36

Manchester United will rebuild their midfield this summer, with Atalanta BC's Ederson potentially becoming their first signing of the upcoming market, and it would not be a surprise to see two more midfielders arrive before the end of the transfer window.

However, the Red Devils also have other priorities, with the club keen to add at least one attacker and one goalkeeper, while a new left-back is also expected to arrive.

With that in mind, Sports Mole looks at three players in that area of the field who could be of interest to the 20-time English champions.

© Imago

Potential price tag: £60m

Hall has surprisingly been left out of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, and there is currently a host of interest surrounding the 21-year-old.

The defender was one of Newcastle's best performers during what was a tough 2025-26 campaign for the Magpies, making 46 appearances in all competitions.

Hall has now made 84 appearances in the Premier League and has featured 11 times in the Champions League, proving himself at the highest level.

Newcastle have the Englishman on a contract until the summer of 2029, but it is understood that a transfer could occur this summer, should an offer in the region of £60m be received.

Man United are believed to be long-term admirers of Hall, who is quickly emerging as the number one choice for the 20-time English champions in that area of the field.

© Imago / News Images

Potential price tag: £43m

Cucurella is said to have informed Chelsea of his desire to leave Stamford Bridge during this summer's transfer window, which has led to a host of clubs expressing an interest.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are all believed to be keen to bring Cucurella back to Spain, while Man United and Manchester City are said to be interested.

The Spain international could allegedly be available for £43m following Chelsea's failure to secure European football for next season, which would make him a bargain in the current market.

Cucurella made 50 appearances for Chelsea last term and is now on 163 outings for the club in total, while he is regarded as one of the best left-backs in European football.

It would be difficult to convince Chelsea to sell him to Man United, but it has been suggested that the Red Devils have received some initial encouragement in their pursuit of the Spaniard.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Potential price tag: £40m

Balde's future at Barcelona is currently the subject of speculation, with the Catalan outfit believed to be willing to sell him for the right price during this summer's transfer window.

Barcelona are also said to be keen on Cucurella, so a move for the Chelsea defender could actually help Man United land Balde, potentially for a fee in the region of £40m.

The 22-year-old made 42 appearances for Barcelona last season, but he lost his regular starting role late in the campaign, largely due to the form of Joao Cancelo.

Fitness problems made it difficult for Balde to show his best form in 2024-25, and he has a contract at Camp Nou until June 2028, but a summer departure cannot be ruled out.

Balde is one of the best left-backs in European football when in full flow, and it would be some acquisition for Man United if they were able to secure his signature.