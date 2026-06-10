Next Fulham manager: Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna 'increasingly likely' to join Cottagers despite eye-watering release clause

By Darren Plant | 10 Jun 2026 15:40

Fulham are allegedly 'increasingly likely' to appoint Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as their new manager.

With it now confirmed that Marco Silva will leave Craven Cottage to become Jose Mourinho's successor at Benfica, Fulham are been in the market for a replacement.

Although potential candidate Thomas Frank publicly ruled himself out of the race last week, McKenna has always been towards the top of the Cottagers' shortlist.

That is a consequence of the Northern Irishman guiding Ipswich to three promotions across the last four seasons.

According to talkSPORT, McKenna is edging towards being announced as the next incumbent of the Craven Cottage hotseat.

© Imago

What is Kieran McKenna release clause?

The report says that the 40-year-old is the leading candidate for the position, despite the eye-watering release clause present in his Ipswich contract.

Newly-promoted Ipswich are said to be protected by an £8m buy-out option at a time when they do not want to part ways with McKenna.

However, the report adds that the Tractor Boys' hierarchy are already identifying potential alternatives.

At this point in time, it is unclear whether Ipswich would be prepared to play hardball over McKenna if he requests to join Fulham.

Since his arrival in December 2021, McKenna has finished runner-up in League One and the Championship (twice), winning 105 of his 222 matches in charge.

As many as 24 of his 53 defeats across that period came during the 2024-25 Premier League.

© Imago / News Images

Who are Fulham's other managerial candidates?

If Fulham do not get a deal for McKenna over the line, they could find themselves in somewhat of a predicament.

Another highly-regarded figure in Jose Bordalas has signed a new contract with Getafe, while Frank Lampard is expected to remain with Coventry City.

Former boss Scott Parker could be an option, but higher-profile figures such as Arne Slot, Ruben Amorim and Olivier Glasner are not expected to consider Fulham if they are not viewed as first choice by the club's hierarchy.