Man United transfer news: Will Michael Carrick's side sign a new right-back this summer?

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 14:13 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 14:17

Manchester United duo Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui reportedly both want to stay at Old Trafford this summer despite some recent speculation surrounding their futures.

Dalot (Portugal) and Mazraoui (Morocco) are both currently at the 2026 World Cup, meaning that they will not join up with Man United for pre-season until at least the end of July, potentially later depending on how far each country progresses in the competition.

There has recently been speculation surrounding a potential right-back arrival at Old Trafford, but according to The Sun, neither Dalot nor Mazraoui are looking to leave.

The report claims that Dalot is determined to head into a ninth season with his club, while Mazraoui also wants to remain despite having a stop-start campaign.

Dalot was again an important player for Man United last season, making 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and registering three assists.

© Imago

Dalot, Mazraoui 'not looking' to leave Man United

Mazraoui, meanwhile, only featured on 20 occasions last term, with the 28-year-old's season interrupted by injury and the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Morocco international's versatility makes him an important part of the Man united squad, with the defender capable of playing in both full-back areas and the middle of the defence.

Dalot thrived in the second half of last season after Michael Carrick switched back to a 4-3-3 formation, with the Portuguese returning to his favoured right-back spot rather than being used as a wing-back in Ruben Amorim's 3-4-3 formation.

Carrick is believed to be happy with his options down the right, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo first choice in that area, but Man United are looking to boost their options on the other side.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Man United expected to sign a new left-back this summer

Luke Shaw had an impressive 2025-26 campaign, but Man United lack back-up for the Englishman at left-back, with Tyrell Malacia leaving on a free transfer.

Patrick Dorgu is now believed to be viewed as more of a winger than a full-back, while neither Harry Amass nor Diego Leon are thought to be ready for regular first-team action at Old Trafford.

As a result, a new left-back is expected to arrive at Man United this summer, with Newcastle United's Lewis Hall and Sporting Lisbon's Maxi Araujo believed to be options.