Japan lineup vs. Brazil: Predicted XI for World Cup last-32 clash after defensive injury scare

By Ben Knapton | 27 Jun 2026 13:58

Japan centre-back Ko Itakura has emerged as a minor injury doubt for Monday's World Cup 2026 last-32 match against Brazil in Houston.

The 29-year-old was taken off in the first half of Thursday's 1-1 draw with Sweden due to undetermined discomfort, which Hajime Moriyasu did not shed further light on after the game.

However, Itakura is not thought to be carrying a serious injury, so the Ajax defender should once again sport the captain's armband in Japan's settled 3-4-2-1 system.

Moriyasu could make a defensive alteration regardless, though, as former Arsenal fan favourite Takehiro Tomiyasu is in line to replace Ayumu Seko and reprise his role from the 4-0 win over Tunisia.

Hiroki Ito and goalkeeper Zion Suzuki are defensive mainstays, while Ritsu Doan and Keito Nakamura are expected to occupy the wing-back positions, the latter dropping a bit deeper after starting in an inside forward role vs. Sweden.

Such a rotation will allow Daichi Kamada to push further forward and Kaishu Sano to return to the centre of the park, where he will link arms with Leeds United's Ao Tanaka.

Scorer of Japan's solitary goal last time out, Celtic's Daizen Maeda should fend off the threat of Junya Ito to join Kamada and star striker Ayase Ueda in the final third again.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Ito, Tomiyasu, Itakura; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Kamada, Maeda; Ueda

> Click here to see how Brazil could line up against Japan