Japan 1-1 Sweden: Suzuki heroics set up Brazil showdown as Nagatomo writes Asian World Cup history

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 02:27

Japan set up a last-32 meeting with Brazil at the 2026 World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Sweden at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, finishing as Group F runners-up following the Netherlands' simultaneous 3-1 victory over Tunisia.

The match itself was a slow burner. An organised, cautious first half in which both sides seemed content to share the points — a result that would have confirmed qualification for each — gave way to a more eventful second period: a fine collective Japan goal, a brilliant Anthony Elanga equaliser for Sweden and a goalkeeping performance from Zion Suzuki that ultimately decided where second place fell.

Sweden advance to the last 32 as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams but must wait for the remainder of the group stage to conclude before learning their knockout-round opponent.

Japan 1-1 Sweden: the match that confirmed Brazil's last-32 opponent

Japan's opener arrived with the direct, collective efficiency that makes them a difficult prospect for any knockout opponent. Ritsu Doan combined cleverly with Ayase Ueda in a swift one-two before sliding the ball through for Daizen Maeda to convert — exactly the kind of sharp, purposeful finishing move that Ancelotti's side will need to account for at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday.

?? Japan have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

Sweden responded through an entirely different kind of goal. Newcastle United forward Anthony Elanga, handed his first start of the tournament alongside Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, collected the ball outside the area and drove a composed, well-struck effort past Suzuki to level. It was Elanga's second goal in two World Cup appearances, having also scored as a substitute against the Netherlands, and it made a compelling case for a more prominent role in Sweden's knockout campaign.

From that point, Sweden had the better of the contest, with Isak twice going close and Elanga creating a late opportunity in stoppage time. They did not score, however — because Suzuki would not allow it.

Japan 1-1 Sweden: Suzuki the hero and Nagatomo the history-maker

The 23-year-old Japan goalkeeper made three decisive interventions after Sweden's equaliser: a strong save from an Isak attempt, a sharp stop from Elanga's follow-up effort and a superb reaction save from an Isak header deep into stoppage time. Each denied Sweden the win that would have sent them through in second place, and collectively they represented the outstanding individual performance of the evening.

A point shared to send both Japan and Sweden to the knockouts! ?#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

The occasion also produced a moment of genuine historical weight. Substitute Yuto Nagatomo, brought on in the second half, became the first Asian player in World Cup history to feature in five different tournaments, having appeared at least once at every edition since South Africa in 2010. The 39-year-old full-back was visibly emotional on receiving the news of his call-up to the squad, and his place in the record books is now secure.

Japan face Brazil in the last 32 at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, with kick-off at 6pm UK time. Sweden await confirmation of their last-32 opponent, with the winner of the Group I clash between France and Norway on Friday the most likely candidate.