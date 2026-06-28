Brazil vs. Japan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 28 Jun 2026 10:36

Brazil and Japan will play in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup on Monday when they meet in Houston, Texas.

Brazil reached the knockouts by topping Group C with two wins and one draw, while Japan finished second in Group F with one win and two draws.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Brazil vs. Japan kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 6pm UK time on Monday.

Where is Brazil vs. Japan being played?

The World Cup fixture between Brazil and Japan will take place at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Houston Texans.

How to watch Brazil vs. Japan in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on ITV1.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via ITVX, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Brazil and Japan ?

As we are now at the knockout stage of the tournament, no team can afford a slip-up and both Brazil and Japan will be keen to reach the Round of 16.

Brazil are among the favourites to win the World Cup for the first time since 2002, having been eliminated in the quarter-finals at the last tournament in 2022.

After drawing 1-1 with Morocco in their opening game, Carlo Ancelotti’s side appear to be hitting their stride with consecutive 3-0 victories over Haiti and Scotland.

Japan, meanwhile, drew 2-2 with the Netherlands and 1-1 with Sweden, either side of an impressive 4-0 victory over Tunisia.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side are missing two of their most important players, with Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma and Liverpool’s Wataru Endo suffering injuries that ruled them out of the tournament, but the likes of Feyenoord’s Ayase Ueda and Crystal Palace’s Daichi Kamada have stepped up in their absence.

> Our full preview of Brazil vs. Japan can be found here