World Cup news: Lionel Scaloni 'verbally agrees' to lead Argentina to 2030 tournament

By Ben Sully | 29 Jun 2026 19:49

Lionel Scaloni has verbally agreed a new deal to extend his stay as Argentina head coach.

Scaloni has transformed the fortunes of the national team since taking over the reins in 2018.

During Scaloni's time in charge, Argentina have won the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America trophies and the 2022 Finalissima.

Scaloni is currently focusing on Argentina's World Cup defence, which has started with three group-stage victories against Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

There has been some speculation about whether this could be Scaloni's last tournament in charge of Argentina, with his contract set to expire at the end of 2026.

© Imago / PHOTOxPHOTO

Scaloni verbally agrees new Argentina contract

However, according to Diego Monroig on ESPN Mundial, Scaloni has verbally agreed to sign a new contract until 2031.

Scaloni arrived at the tournament with the agreement already in place, following meetings with his representatives and the Argentina Football Association.

The proposed deal would see Scaloni coach Argentina at the 2028 Copa America and the 2030 World Cup.

While the next World Cup will be held across Spain, Portugal and Morocco, one match each will be held in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay to mark the tournament's centenary.

In the meantime, Scaloni does not want to discuss his future as he prioritised Argentina's bid to win back-to-back World Cups.

© Imago / BSR Agency

Scaloni set to lead Argentina into new era

The Argentina boss will most likely face a new challenge if he officially commits to continuing in his position as head coach, given the distinct possibility that the 2026 World Cup will be Lionel Messi's final international tournament.

Messi turns 41 at the next Copa America and 43 at the next World Cup, so it is difficult to see a scenario in which he continues his international career beyond the current tournament.

Keeping Scaloni represents the best chance for Argentina to avoid significant upheaval and ensure high standards are maintained in a post-Messi era.