Real Madrid transfer news: Jose Mourinho 'opens door' for midfielder's exit amid Liverpool interest

By Saikat Mandal | 29 Jun 2026 17:55

Real Madrid could reportedly be open to selling Eduardo Camavinga this summer.

Jose Mourinho is keen to bring in a Galactico midfielder better suited to his system and may have to sacrifice one of his current options to balance the books.

The 23-year-old endured a difficult 2025-26 campaign, starting just 16 of his 28 La Liga appearances, and subsequently missed out on a place in France's squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Reports have suggested that Los Blancos are willing to listen to offers for Camavinga, who has attracted interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Jose Mourinho opens door for Eduardo Camavinga exit?

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to Miguel Serrano (h/t Madrid Universal), Mourinho is expected to inform Camavinga that he is unlikely to play a major role in his plans.

Camavinga has long been regarded as one of Madrid's brightest young midfielders, but such a message could pave the way for a summer departure.

There are also suggestions that, after being left out of France's World Cup squad, the midfielder believes a fresh start could help get his career back on track.

Could Liverpool be interested in Eduardo Camavinga?

© Imago

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the France international, but at present the Reds are prioritising strengthening other areas of the squad.

The Merseyside club are well stocked in midfield, although departures for Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister or Wataru Endo could force them back into the market, with Camavinga potentially emerging as an option.

Mourinho is also reportedly keen to bring Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to the Santiago Bernabeu, although the Blues are unwilling to entertain offers below £120m.

Madrid may therefore need to sanction one or two significant departures, with Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni among the players who could be sacrificed to finance such a blockbuster deal.

Tchouameni was reportedly involved in a dressing-room altercation with Federico Valverde in May, and like Camavinga, the Frenchman is also facing an uncertain future.