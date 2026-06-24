Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils handed boost as Real Madrid 'may consider' selling 26-year-old midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 24 Jun 2026 19:13

Manchester United may have received a major boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their midfield options and have reportedly secured an agreement for Atalanta BC midfielder Ederson, who is currently representing Brazil at the World Cup.

Michael Carrick is still keen to add further quality in that area following Casemiro's departure, while Manuel Ugarte's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain.

The 20-time Premier League champions have been credited with an interest in Tchouameni, whose future at the Santiago Bernabeu appears increasingly uncertain.

Man Utd may have been given Tchouameni transfer boost

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid are reportedly looking to add more creativity to their midfield, and that could require a departure from their current squad.

According to The Athletic, Los Blancos are open to listening to offers for Eduardo Camavinga, although those close to the Frenchman believe a departure is highly unlikely.

That situation could force Madrid to consider offers for Tchouameni instead, which would come as an encouraging development for Man Utd.

The 26-year-old was reportedly involved in a dressing-room altercation with Federico Valverde in May, although Real Madrid have no intention of parting ways with the Uruguay international.

While Tchouameni would represent a dream signing for the Red Devils, his salary and reported £84m valuation could prove to be significant stumbling blocks.

Real Madrid transfer plans for midfield additions

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Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen to bring Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez to the Bernabeu, but the Blues are unwilling to entertain offers below £120m.

West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes has also emerged as a target, although Madrid are expected to face strong competition from Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi could also attract attention from Europe's elite with a strong World Cup campaign, but the midfielder is reportedly not among Madrid's priority targets at this stage.