Portugal lineup vs. Colombia: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Cristiano Ronaldo decision

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 20:36 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 20:39

Cristiano Ronaldo is again set to lead the Portugal line when Roberto Martinez's side conclude their Group K campaign with a clash against Colombia on Saturday.

The 41-year-old scored a brace against Uzbekistan last time out to move onto 10 World Cup goals, while he has now struck 145 goals in total at international level.

Portugal need to beat Colombia to finish at the top of Group K, and Ronaldo is expected to be required from the first whistle once again.

Tomas Araujo is regarded as a doubt, with the defender suffering an injury in his team's opening match of the 2026 World Cup against Congo DR.

However, Portugal are otherwise in strong shape, and the expectation is that Joao Felix will keep hold of his spot in the first XI for this contest.

That said, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao are both candidates to be introduced down the left, with Martinez not short of options in the wide areas.

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix

> Click here to see how Colombia could line up against Portugal