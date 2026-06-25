Colombia lineup vs. Portugal: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup contest including major fitness boost

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 20:36 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 20:37

Colombia are expected to have Luis Suarez available for Saturday's 2026 World Cup contest against Portugal in a major boost for the South American nation.

Suarez had a glorious 2025-26 campaign for Sporting Lisbon, finding the back of the net on 38 occasions in all competitions, while he has five goals in 14 caps for Colombia.

The centre-forward had emerged as a doubt for this match when he was replaced against Congo DR last time out with a shoulder injury, but the 28-year-old should be fit.

Head coach Nestor Lorenzo could ultimately name an unchanged side for this match, including spots in the final third of the field for both James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz.

Daniel Munoz is set to continue at right-back, while a three-man midfield is expected to include Gustavo Puerta, who is in line to win just his ninth cap for the national team.

Jefferson Lerma and Jhon Arias are also expected to retain their spots in the middle.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Arias, Lerma; J Rodriguez, L Suarez, Diaz

> Click here to see how Portugal could line up against Colombia