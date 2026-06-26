Colombia vs. Portugal: La Tricolor can put down a marker with standout result at 2026 World Cup

By Matt Law | 26 Jun 2026 18:11 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 18:13

Colombia have sailed into the knockout round of the 2026 World Cup, beating Uzbekistan 3-1 in their tournament opener before recording a 1-0 win over Congo DR last time out.

Two wins have brought six points, leaving La Tricolor at the top of Group K, and they have already booked their spot in the knockout round of the tournament ahead of Saturday's clash with Portugal, which is shaping up to be a fascinating affair.

Colombia only need to avoid defeat against Portugal to top Group K, but a win over Roberto Martinez's team would make a lot of people sit up and take notice.

As it stands, Colombia will face Croatia in the round of 32, with a clash against Switzerland or Algeria then potentially taking place in the round of 16.

© Iconsport / Lucio Tavora / Xinhua

Colombia vs. Portugal: La Sele only need a point to secure top spot in Group K

Colombia could well find themselves in the quarter-finals against Argentina, and they certainly have the tools to make that a very difficult contest for the reigning world champions.

La Sele have never won the World Cup - their best-ever showing came in 2014, when they reached the quarter-finals.

Colombia actually failed to qualify for the 2022 tournament, so it would be some jump to winners from this position, but on Saturday, they have the chance to send out a serious message by beating a team many consider to be genuine challengers.

Nestor Lorenzo's side have won six of their last eight matches, while they have only been beaten twice since March 2025, and one of those losses was against France.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Colombia have sailed into the last-32 stage of the 2026 World Cup

Make no mistake, Colombia are a serious outfit packed full of talent.

A first-choice defence of Daniel Munoz, Davinson Sanchez, Jhon Lucumi and Johan Mojica has been solid this summer, while an energetic midfield consists of Jhon Arias, Gustavo Puerta and Jefferson Lerma, with all three enjoying strong tournaments.

James Rodriguez has rolled back the years with his form this summer, while they have one of the standout players in the competition in the shape of Luis Diaz - a true superstar.

Diaz has 23 goals in 76 caps for his country, and he entered the 2026 World Cup off the back of scoring 26 goals and registering 23 assists in 51 matches for Bayern Munich last season.

© Imago / Jorge Reyes / IMAGO / ImagenShop

Diaz, Suarez are among Colombia's brilliant attacking talents

Centre-forward Luis Suarez, meanwhile, scored 38 times in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon last season, and he has five goals in 14 caps for his country.

Colombia are a quality outfit, with Richard Rios, Jhon Cordoba and Cucho Hernandez also players who could be important as the competition progresses.

The knockout round of the World Cup is now upon us, and Colombia are very much a team to watch, which makes their clash with Portugal on Saturday all the more fascinating.

Can Colombia seriously win the 2026 World Cup?

You can watch our video preview of Colombia vs. Portugal below: