World Cup Gameweek 3
Colombia
Jun 28, 2026 12.30am
Miami Stadium
Portugal

Team News: Colombia vs. Portugal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Colombia vs. Portugal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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The top two in Group K will lock horns at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, as Colombia and Portugal meet in Miami Gardens.

As it stands, Colombia are top of the section on six points, while Portugal are second on four points, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the game.

COLOMBIA VS. PORTUGAL

COLOMBIA

Out: None

Doubtful: Luis Suarez (shoulder)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Arias, Lerma; J Rodriguez, L Suarez, Diaz

PORTUGAL

Out: None

Doubtful: Tomas Araujo (fitness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix

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