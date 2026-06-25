Preview: Colombia vs Portugal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 20:16 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 20:21

Group K's top two teams will lock horns at the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, with Colombia and Portugal meeting at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Colombia are top of Group K, boasting six points from two matches, while Portugal are second on four points, meaning that the latter need to win to finish at the top of the section.

Match preview

Colombia vs. Portugal World Cup 2026 Match Preview

Colombia have been impressive at this summer's tournament, opening their Group K challenge with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan, before beating Congo DR 1-0 last time out.

Six points from two games has seen Nestor Lorenzo's team secure a spot in the last-32 stage of the tournament, and they need only a point in this match to claim first position, which would see them meet a third-placed team from Group D, E, I, J or L in the next round.

However, Colombia will finish as runner-up, and meet the Group L runner-up in the round of 32, should they lose to Portugal at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday.

La Tricolor have been named as potential outsiders for the trophy this summer, and they have previous when it comes to a run deep into a World Cup, reaching the final eight in 2014.

Colombia have faced Portugal on one previous occasion, a 0-0 draw in a friendly back in 2014, so this will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the two teams.

© Imago / YOALI MARTINEZ / ImagenShop

Portugal, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, with Cristiano Ronaldo coming up with a brace to ease the recent pressure on him.

Ronaldo's spot in the team had been questioned after his disappointing performance in a goalless draw with Congo DR, but the famous number seven was back on the scoresheet last time out, moving him onto 975 career goals - a simply staggering return.

Roberto Martinez's side are second in Group K on four points, meaning that they need to win this match to finish above Colombia at the top of the section.

A draw sees Portugal finish second, while a defeat would also bring a runners-up spot, should Congo DR fail to beat Uzbekistan in the section's other match.

A worst-case scenario would see Portugal qualify as a third-placed finisher, but they are almost certainly going to finish in the top two, and Martinez's team are regarded as among the contenders for this summer's trophy.

Colombia World Cup form:

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Portugal World Cup form:

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Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Colombia still need to make a final assessment on Luis Suarez, who was forced off against Congo DR last time out with a shoulder injury, but the expectation is that the Sporting Lisbon striker will be available to lead the line in this contest.

Luis Diaz and James Rodriguez are also set to be standout names in the Colombia XI, while the same midfield three should remain in place, including Jefferson Lerma.

Colombia could actually be unchanged from their last game against Congo DR, including a spot in the middle of the defence for Davinson Sanchez.

As for Portugal, Tomas Araujo is regarded as a doubt, with the defender suffering an injury in his team's opening match of the competition against Congo DR.

Martinez's side are otherwise in strong shape, and there is again set to be a start through the middle for Ronaldo, who as mentioned, struck a brace against Uzbekistan last time out.

Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao are among those pushing to break into the side, but Joao Felix may have done just about enough to retain his spot in the final third of the field.

Colombia possible starting lineup:

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Puerta, Arias, Lerma; J Rodriguez, L Suarez, Diaz

Portugal possible starting lineup:

D Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Vitinha, Fernandes, J Neves; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix

We say: Colombia 1-1 Portugal

This is a really tough match for Portugal against a stern Colombia outfit - we can see the points being shared on Friday, forcing Portugal to accept second spot in the section, which could see them take on Ghana in the last-32 round of the competition.

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For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.