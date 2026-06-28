Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'interested' in re-signing former prospect to send on Premier League loan

By Darren Plant | 28 Jun 2026 11:08

Chelsea allegedly hold an interest in re-signing former midfielder Cesare Casadei.

On Saturday, reports emerged that new manager Xabi Alonso was targeting a deal for Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, who he worked with at Bayer Leverkusen.

Alonso's hopes to add more midfield steel to a team that lacked such a quality in 2025-26, while Enzo Fernandez continues to be linked with a transfer to Real Madrid.

With Romeo Lavia another player for the engine room who could potentially leave, Alonso and BlueCo are having to consider their options.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Chelsea are contemplating whether to re-sign Casadei during the summer transfer window.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea considering surprise Casadei reunion

The report alleges that the West Londoners retain a 27.5% stake in Casadei, despite his transfer to Torino in 2025.

Casadei linked up with the Serie A outfit to play regular top-flight football for the first time in his career, and the transfer has proven to be a success.

Since February 2025, the 23-year-old has contributed eight goals and one assist from 51 appearances for the Turin-based club.

Although there is no indication that Casadei wants to leave Torino, it is claimed that Chelsea are interested in a reunion.

However, Chelsea would intend to send Casadei on loan to a Premier League club, rather than use him during 2026-27.

Ipswich Town are said to be an option, while La Liga club Real Betis are reportedly monitoring the situation.

© Imago

Chelsea should leave Casadei in Italy

While Casadei has clearly improved across the last 16 months, it feels like his career is best served in Italy.

His development was halted while at Chelsea, who did not give him enough senior football and sent him on loan to two Championship clubs.

There is currently no prospect of Casadei becoming a first-team player at Chelsea, therefore it can only be financial reasons why Chelsea would consider re-signing him.

For the player's sake, he will hope that Chelsea opt against getting involved in the next phase of his career.