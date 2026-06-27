Chelsea transfer news: Former Arsenal midfielder in 'verbal agreement' to make shock Stamford Bridge switch

By Darren Plant | 27 Jun 2026 18:30

Chelsea have reportedly reached a 'verbal agreement' with Sunderland midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Although the Blues are on the brink of signing Atalanta BC full-back Marco Palestra, it has been well-documented that Xabi Alonso and club officials are targeting proven Premier League players during the summer transfer window.

Furthermore, with Marc Cucurella having left for Real Madrid and other experienced squad members being linked with moves elsewhere, BlueCo's change of approach in the market is justified.

According to Sky Sports Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have decided to push hard to secure Xhaka's signature.

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Chelsea launch surprise Xhaka approach

The report claims that Chelsea and the former Arsenal star have already agreed personal terms.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are said to have made contact with Sunderland in an effort to agree a fee for the 33-year-old.

Xhaka only arrived at the Stadium of Light last summer, the Switzerland international making 34 appearances in the Premier League and helping the Black Cats to surprise qualification for next season's Europa League.

Despite the veteran having been committed to life with the North-East outfit, he was also a key player for Alonso during their time at Bayer Leverkusen.

When the German outfit put together an historic unbeaten Bundesliga title-winning campaign in 2023-24, Xhaka was involved in 33 of their 38 games.

He also offers the Premier League experience that Chelsea are lacking. Across spells with Arsenal and Sunderland, Xhaka has contributed 18 goals and 30 assists from 259 appearances.

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Where would Xhaka fit in at Chelsea?

During his time at Leverkusen, Xhaka was used as one of two central midfielders, generally in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

In theory, Xhaka would slot alongside Moises Caicedo in the Chelsea engine room, or be viewed as backup, if he moved to West London.

If Chelsea can get a deal over the line, they may feel more inclined to sell Enzo Fernandez, providing that Real Madrid are prepared to get closer to their £120m valuation.

While Xhaka would not be a signing for the long term, Chelsea desperately need a quick fix when it comes to experience and nous, particularly from the defensive point of their game.

Xhaka's influence at Sunderland in less than a year is clear for all to see, and Chelsea will hope that he can have the same impact with their youthful squad should be get the green light to reunite with Alonso.