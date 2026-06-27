Trevoh Chalobah future: Chelsea respond to Como's €25m transfer bid for England international

By Ben Sully | 27 Jun 2026 20:11

Como have reportedly submitted a €25m (£21.6m) bid for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

The 26-year-old is currently with the England squad at the 2026 World Cup after being called up as an injury replacement for Tino Livramento.

While he may be focusing on his international obligations, Chalobah may have a decision to make over his club future before the end of the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for Serie A side Como, who are looking to bolster Cesc Fabregas's squad ahead of their first Champions League campaign.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Chelsea respond to Como Chalobah bid

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Como have solidified their interest with an official bid for the Chelsea centre-back.

The Italian offered €25m (£21.6m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2028, with Chelsea holding an option to extend by a further year.

The Blues have already rejected Como's proposal, insisting they will need to pay a high price if they want to sign Chalobah this summer.

Chelsea are aware that more clubs are showing interest in Chalobah, knowing there is a potential to obtain a higher fee if a bidding war ensues.

Inter Milan are said to be among Chalobah's other potential suitors, although it is unclear whether the Serie A champions plan on tabling an official offer.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Is it time for Chalobah to move on?

Rumours over Chalobah's Chelsea future have become something of a recurring theme in recent transfer windows.

Up until this stage, the story has always ended with the defender remaining at Stamford Bridge, but it could be a different story this time around if new Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso opens the door to a potential exit.

Alonso will surely make Chalobah aware in pre-season whether he views the England international as a key part of his plans.

If he is unlikely to play regular game time, a move to Como would likely be an appealing option, given the fact that it would offer Chalobah the chance to work with Fabregas and compete in the Champions League next term.