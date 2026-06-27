Paraguay lineup vs. Germany: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including key absentee

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 19:21 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 19:24

Paraguay will be without the services of Diego Gomez for Monday's last-32 contest with Germany at the 2026 World Cup.

Gomez has scored three times in 27 caps for Paraguay but will be absent against Germany through suspension due to the second yellow card of the tournament that he picked up against Australia last time out.

Miguel Almiron will be back in the team, having served a suspension in the goalless draw with Australia, while Omar Alderete (knee) and Ramon Sosa (muscle) both need to be assessed.

The expectation is that Alderete will be available for selection, with the Sunderland centre-back likely to be named in the starting side.

Gabriel Avalos has only scored twice in 25 appearances for his country, but there is again set to be a spot in the final third of the field for the veteran.

Julio Enciso has four goals for Paraguay, meanwhile, and the 22-year-old is also set to operate in the final third of the field.

Paraguay possible starting lineup:

Gill; Caceres, Alderete, Velazquez, Alonso; Almiron, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Avalos, Enciso

> Click here to see how Germany could line up against Paraguay