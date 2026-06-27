Germany lineup vs. Paraguay: Predicted XI for 2026 World Cup clash including Nathaniel Brown decision

By Matt Law | 27 Jun 2026 19:21 , Last updated: 27 Jun 2026 19:21

Germany are expected to have Nathaniel Brown fit and available for Monday's last-32 contest with Paraguay at the 2026 World Cup.

Brown was not involved against Ecuador last time out due to a muscular problem, but the left-back is expected to be cleared to feature from the first whistle against Paraguay, who have qualified as one of the best third-placed finishers.

Germany will be missing Nico Schlotterbeck, with the centre-back picking up a serious ankle injury against Ivory Coast on June 20.

As a result, Antonio Rudiger will again feature in the middle of the back four alongside Jonathan Tah, while Joshua Kimmich will operate at right-back.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the Germany XI for this match, with Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala set to continue as the front three.

There has recently been speculation surrounding Felix Nmecha's future, with Manchester United said to be keen on the Germany international, and the 25-year-old will continue in the middle of the midfield on Monday.

Germany possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Kimmich, Rudiger, Tah, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlovic; Sane, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz

> Click here to see how Paraguay could line up against Germany