England drop hint over Trevoh Chalobah Croatia involvement as Tino Livramento withdraws from World Cup squad

By Ben Knapton | 16 Jun 2026 14:53

England have confirmed that Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been added to their World Cup 2026 squad in place of the injured Tino Livramento.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Three Lions camp were rocked by reports claiming that Livramento was expected to miss the World Cup owing to a recent training injury.

The Newcastle United right-back arrived in North America having missed the end of the Premier League season with a groin problem, before picking up a new calf issue in practice.

Livramento was expected to be replaced by Chalobah rather than Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the Three Lions have now confirmed that the former will join up with the squad.

"Trevoh Chalobah has been called into England’s 26-player squad at FIFA World Cup 2026 after injury sadly forced the withdrawal of Tino Livramento," a statement on Englandfootball.com read.

England call up Trevoh Chalobah to replace Tino Livramento

"Newcastle United defender Livramento picked up a calf injury in training on Sunday afternoon. A subsequent scan and medical assessment on Monday unfortunately confirmed he could play no further part in England’s tournament."

World Cup nations are allowed to replace any injured players at least 24 hours before their first match kicks off, so long as national team and FIFA medical officers have assessed the injury and determined that the athlete cannot play at the tournament.

Chalobah therefore returns to England duty after a forgettable senior Three Lions debut last summer, playing the full 90 in his side's 3-1 friendly defeat to Senegal at the City Ground.

The Chelsea man was then on the bench against Serbia and Albania last year, before missing out on a place in the March squad as a result of an ankle injury.

When fit, Chalobah scored three goals in 47 matches for the Blues in all competitions last season, starting 31 Premier League matches and six in the Champions League.

Will Trevoh Chalobah be available for England against Croatia?

© Imago / Action Plus

Chalobah's call-up comes a little over 24 hours before England battle Croatia in their Group L opener, which the 26-year-old is not expected to be available for.

England's statement also confirmed that Chalobah will not be joining up with the squad immediately, and they are seemingly looking ahead to the fixture with Ghana on June 23.

"Arrangements are now being made for the Chelsea defender to make the journey to the team’s basecamp in Kansas City, while the rest of the squad will head to Dallas, Texas for the Three Lions’ opening group fixture against Croatia on Wednesday," England said.

Nevertheless, Reece James is expected to get the nod at right-back for England's first match of the tournament, which Tuchel has also received a major Bukayo Saka boost for.