England vs. Croatia: Bukayo Saka “ready to go” despite admitting fitness “gamble” before 2026 World Cup opener

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Jun 2026 08:35 , Last updated: 16 Jun 2026 08:37

Bukayo Saka has insisted that he is "ready to go" for England's 2026 World Cup opener against Croatia on Wednesday and will continue gambling with his fitness.

The Arsenal star has been dealing with an Achilles injury since March and his minutes have been managed at club and international level to aid his recovery.

Saka did not represent England during March’s international break and was sidelined for seven Arsenal matches before helping the Gunners clinch the 2025-26 Premier League title.

The 24-year-old also started in the Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of May before arriving late to England’s training camp in the United States with Arsenal teammates Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke.

Saka made a substitute appearance in England’s 3-0 warm-up victory over Costa Rica last week, and prior to that match, head coach Thomas Tuchel said that the winger is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes in any of the Three Lions’ World Cup games this summer.

However, Saka himself believes that he is ready for selection ahead of England’s opening Group L fixture against Croatia in Dallas.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

England vs. Croatia: Saka “feeling better” after giving World Cup green light

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s 9.00pm kickoff (GMT), Saka said: "I don't want to say anything that goes against the manager.

"What I would say is that between Mikel [Arteta] and the Arsenal medical team and Thomas [Tuchel] and the England medical team, since March they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team.

"I'm feeling better than I have felt in the last few months and I'm ready to go."

Despite facing backlash after the Champions League final, Saka remains undeterred by critics judging him at less than 100% fit, saying that is a "gamble" he is willing to take.

"Yeah, but I think as players it's the biggest gamble, especially if you're not feeling your sharpest,” he said. “You have the choice whether you don't play or you put yourself out there knowing that people are going to judge you the same.

"At the end of the day people don't really care how you're feeling, they expect you to deliver, they expect you to perform.

"I'm happy to take that gamble and it paid off I'd say, and I'm going to continue doing that - but like I said I'm feeling a lot better than I did in March and I'm ready to go, so I'm excited."

© Imago

Arsenal teammate Madueke is Saka’s main rival for the right-wing position in Tuchel’s lineup, but the latter has made it clear that there is “mutual respect” between the pair who want the best for each other.

"It's quite unique, two players that play in the same position to be as close as we are," Saka said. "I don't really know how it works, but it works. Noni is like my brother on and off the pitch. We push each other and we speak every day.

"We have that mutual respect for each other and we want each other to do well. The good thing is that we play on the same team and that if one of us is doing well it is good for the other."

How have England performed with and without Bukayo Saka?

If Tuchel were to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal, few would argue that Saka is one of the first names on his teamsheet, but the numbers show that England actually win more often without him.

Indeed, in 49 international games with the Arsenal star, the Three Lions hold a 59.2% win rate, but that figure jumps to 76.6% in the 30 games he has missed.

England secure a slightly higher points-per-game average without Saka (2.4) than with him in the lineup (2.0), but their attacking output remains completely unaffected, maintaining an identical average of 2.2 goals per match regardless of his presence.

Saka has scored 14 goals for England in total, most recently netting in a 2-0 victory over Serbia in World Cup qualifying in November last year.