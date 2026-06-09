England at the World Cup: Thomas Tuchel gives injury update on Bukayo Saka “pain” before Costa Rica game as backup assessed

By Lewis Nolan | 09 Jun 2026 23:38

Thomas Tuchel has revealed that England winger Bukayo Saka is still troubled by an Achilles injury, adding that he will not be able to finish some matches at the World Cup.

This summer's tournament will begin on Thursday, though the Three Lions' campaign is slated to start on June 17 against Croatia.

England defeated New Zealand in a friendly on Saturday, but that have one more game against Costa Rica to come on Wednesday.

Arsenal quartet Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke joined the squad following the nation's win on the weekend, but it remains to be seen how much of a role the four play against Costa Rica.

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Tuchel revealed that Saka is struggling with the Achilles issue he picked up while playing for Arsenal, telling reporters: "Bukayo is still getting there, playing through discomfort at the end of the season, but obviously managing it and playing at a high level, but still not on his 100%.

"Bukayo and Arsenal [decided] to let him play through his pain and discomfort, even if it was not possible to train the whole week in the build ups."

"He is available for tomorrow, but he needs management to be fully, fully 100%, which he is not. ‌I think it is very unlikely Bukayo starts and finishes all the matches from now on.”

Saka will almost certainly be the starting right-winger for England at the World Cup, but news that he is unlikely to finish some of the games at the tournament is concerning.

© Imago

Bukayo Saka: Is Noni Madueke the right replacement for Arsenal star?

Saka's form at the end of the 2025-26 season dipped, and it was alarming to see him taken off in four of Arsenal's final five games.

Noni Madueke was often brought on in his place over the course of the campaign, including in the Champions League final on May 30, and he will likely be seen as the immediate backup to the 24-year-old this summer.

However, there are concerns about Madueke's ability to make a difference on the biggest stages, as while he possesses immense pace, he scored just three goals and provided one assist in the Premier League.

In fact, the Englishman failed to score or assist in 15 of his last 16 games for Arsenal in all competitions, and while he could be impactful against tired defences, his lack of output is a serious concern.

© Iconsport

If Tuchel is not convinced by Madueke as a backup to Saka, there are some alternative options for him to choose from.

Wingers Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford have some experience on the right of attack, though they are more comfortable on the left.

Strikers Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney have been included in the England squad alongside Harry Kane, and perhaps Tuchel could play a two-striker system, with either Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers positioned at the tip of a diamond midfield.

There is no perfect solution on the right without Saka, but Kane's goalscoring prowess may be enough to advance England into the latter stages of the tournament.