International Friendlies
England
Jun 6, 2026 9.00pm
1
0
HT : 1 0
FT Raymond James Stadium
New Zealand
  • Nico O'Reilly 46' yellowcard
  • Dan Burn 46' yellowcard
  • Ezri Konsa 46' yellowcard
  • James Trafford 46' yellowcard
  • Elliot Anderson 46' yellowcard
  • Jude Bellingham 46' yellowcard
  • Ivan Toney 46' yellowcard
  • Tino Livramento  46' yellowcard
  • Rio Ngumoha 46' yellowcard
  • Anthony Gordon 46' yellowcard
  • Reece James 46' yellowcard
  • Harry Kane  45'+2' goal
  • Ivan Toney 47' yellowcard
  • yellowcard Alex Rufer 46'
  • yellowcard Ben Old 61'
  • yellowcard Jesse Randall 61'
  • yellowcard Ben Old 62'
  • yellowcard Jesse Randall 62'
  • yellowcard Tyler Bindon 62'
  • yellowcard Tyler Bindon 63'
  • yellowcard Kosta Barbarouses 78'
  • yellowcard Francis de Vries 78'
  • yellowcard Lachlan Bayliss 84'
  • yellowcard Callum McCowatt 84'
  • yellowcard Alex Paulsen 84'
  • yellowcard Callan Elliot 85'
  • yellowcard Nando Pijnaker 85'

England 1-0 New Zealand: Harry Kane proves he is ready for World Cup but concerns about Thomas Tuchel's team persist

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Kane's England goal proves he is ready but concerns about Tuchel's team remain
© Iconsport / Mark Pain

Harry Kane's goal for England against New Zealand in their 1-0 win showed that he is ready for the 2026 World Cup despite some concerns about the rest of the team.

The Three Lions are in North America preparing for their first group game of this summer's tournament against Croatia on June 17, but friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica were scheduled to take place as warmups prior to that match.

Thomas Tuchel's men faced New Zealand on Saturday, and they went into the half-time interval with a 1-0 lead despite a sluggish start.

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There has been some concern that England could struggle to adapt to the climate, but Harry Kane's opening goal against the Kiwis proved he is ready to make a significant impact this summer.

The Bayern Munich striker darted into space and stretched to get his head onto Djed Spence's cross, and the quality of his finish into the right corner highlighted that his instincts in the penalty area have not been impacted by the high temperatures across the Atlantic.

England vs. New Zealand: Are England ready for the World Cup?

The first half on Saturday was far from an entertaining spectacle, with England creating just one big chance, though a slow start was perhaps understandable given the temperature reached a high of 33°C at Raymond James Stadium.

Regardless, England's 1-0 victory means they have now kept 12 clean sheets in their last 15 games, a period in which they won 12 times.

It is difficult to assess whether the Three Lions' will carry their form into the World Cup, though perhaps it will concern fans that the three teams they failed to beat in that 15-game stretch were all ranked in FIFA's top 20.

England have a favourable group, but they will have to prove they can get the better of the world's best nations if they are to cement their place in history.

© Iconsport / PA Images

England starting lineup for World Cup: What changes should be made?

It would be surprising if Tuchel named a frontline that featured strikers Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins, as well as Marcus Rashford and Morgan Rogers, for key group games at the World Cup.

Jude Bellingham can be expected to come into the lineup as the number 10, while Anthony Gordon is likely to take Rashford's spot in the XI.

Centre-back Jarell Quansah was named as the team's right-back on Saturday, but Reece James will almost certainly be given the nod ahead of the Bayer Leverkusen star.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson came on at half time, while Declan Rice did not feature, but they will likely start ahead of Jordan Henderson and Kobbie Manioo.

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