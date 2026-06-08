England lineup vs. Costa Rica: Predicted XI for World Cup warm-up friendly as Arsenal boys return

By Ben Knapton | 08 Jun 2026 10:04

Arsenal quartet Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze have now joined up with the England squad before Wednesday's final warm-up friendly against Costa Rica in Orlando.

The Gunners representatives did not take part in England's 1-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday, having been granted additional time off after the Champions League final, but all four should be considered for starting roles straight away here.

Thomas Tuchel fielded two completely different XIs in either half against the All Whites, but after a tepid performance and with the World Cup a few days away, the German will surely deploy his strongest starting lineup on Wednesday.

Captain Harry Kane will be among a handful of starters retained after scoring his 79th international goal over the weekend, and his next cap will also draw him level with Steven Gerrard on 114 for his nation.

Marcus Rashford can also feel confident of holding his spot over Anthony Gordon, but Saka and Jude Bellingham are primed to displace Ollie Watkins and Morgan Rogers respectively.

Kobbie Mainoo and Jordan Henderson should also give up their midfield spots for Rice and Elliot Anderson, and the same goes for Jarell Quansah and Djed Spence at the back, where Reece James and Nico O'Reilly ought to come in at full-back.

However, John Stones and Marc Guehi are expected to continue in front of undisputed number one Jordan Pickford for this friendly, which the best World Cup betting sites place England as heavy favourites for.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O'Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane