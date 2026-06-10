Preview: Galway United vs Dundalk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Anthony Nolan | 11 Jun 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 00:18

Hoping to distance themselves from the League of Ireland Premier Division's relegation zone, Galway United will face high-flying Dundalk on unfamiliar turf at Turner's Cross on Friday.

The Tribesmen are looking for just their second win in five games this week, while the Lilywhites are eyeing back-to-back victories.

Match preview

John Caulfield's Galway kept their heads above water thanks only to their goal-difference in 2025, and unless they can find their feet, this term's fight for survival looks set to be another tense battle.

The Tribesmen are not helped by the fact that necessary drainage works have forced them to leave their regular home (Emaonn Deacy Park) for much of the summer, and though they have an agreement to groundshare with the Galway GAA team at Pearse Stadium, scheduling conflicts mean that the club will be playing in Cork on Friday.

Relocating means that fans of Caulfield's side will need to make a near 400km round-trip to catch this game in person, and a reduced crowd is expected as a result.

Last time out, Galway came from behind to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Shelbourne, thanks to a 65th-minute equaliser from Frantz Pierrot.

That stalemate on May 29 followed on from a 4-2 defeat against Bohemians a week earlier, and extended the club's wait for a clean sheet to a concerning 15 matches, a run that goes back to a 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers on February 27.

To make matters worse, the Tribesmen have now triumphed on just one occasion across their last eight outings, beating the Bit O'Red once again in mid-May, alongside four draws and three defeats.

Such a poor run has the Tribesmen seventh, where their tally of 21 points sees them only two above ninth-placed Sligo, and a loss on Friday could prove particularly damaging as a result.

© Iconsport

Meanwhile, Ciaran Kilduff's Dundalk earned promotion by winning the First Division in 2025, and though mere survival would have been seen as a success, they find themselves within reach of the European places this week.

The Lilywhites come into Friday's showdown on the back of a 2-1 win over Derry City, a triumph that means the team have lost just one of their last five games - 3-1 against Bohemians on May 8.

Achieving victory at the tail end of last month has left Kilduff's men fourth with 29 points to their name, a total that sees the promoted club three shy of third-placed St Patrick's Athletic.

Dreaming of making the step up to the Conference League qualifier spots, the visitors will take heart from the fact that they have lost just once on the road since February.

However, the travelling supporters will also be wary of the fact that Dundalk have only won one of their nine away games this season, beating Shelbourne 3-2 on April 3.

Galway United League of Ireland Premier form:

D

D

L

W

L

D

Dundalk League of Ireland Premier form:

L

D

L

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Simon Gill, Alamy

Galway will be without striker Dara McGuiness, who has been sidelined since February, though the versatile Stephen Walsh should be on hand to lead the line on Friday.

The 35-year-old frontman is likely to be supported by Edward McCarthy and Kristopher Twardek from out wide, while Frantz Pierrot operates in a number 10 role.

As for Dundalk, they are missing goalkeeper Conor Kearns due to a knee issue, not to mention that centre-back Mayowa Animasahun is working his way back from a hamstring injury, and fellow centre-half Conor O'Keeffe is a doubt.

Filling the gaps, Kilduff could opt for a trio of Robert Cornwall, John Ross Wilson and Bobby Burns, flanking the backline with Declan McDaid and Tyreke Wilson given that right-winger Norman Garbett is dealing with a hamstring injury of his own.

Galway United possible starting lineup:

Watts; Barratt, Williams, Broder, Devitt; Keohane, Hurley; Twardek, Pierrot, McCarthy; Walsh

Dundalk possible starting lineup:

Minogue; McDaid, Cornwall, J Wilson, Burns, T Wilson; Kenny, Dervin, Tracey, Horgan; Arubi

We say: Galway United 1-2 Dundalk

Galway have struggled for wins in recent months and their porous defence suggests they are unlikely to keep a clean sheet this week, while playing away from their home could also be detrimental.

Dundalk have not fared well on the road, but they could walk away with an important win on Friday, given their opponents' strife.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.