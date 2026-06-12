Arsenal transfer news: Euro club 'preparing offer' to sign Leandro Trossard

By Saikat Mandal | 12 Jun 2026 20:41

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard is reportedly in advanced talks over a move to Turkish giants Besiktas during the summer transfer window.

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton & Hove Albion in January 2023 and established himself as one of Mikel Arteta's most dependable options, earning cult-hero status among the Emirates faithful.

The Belgium international contributed eight goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season as the Gunners ended their 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

However, with Trossard entering the final year of his contract and Arsenal preparing for another busy summer in the transfer market, the club could be open to offers for the versatile attacker.

Leandro Trossard set for Arsenal exit?

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According to a report from Caughtoffside, Trossard is edging closer to a move to Besiktas and has already made significant progress in negotiations over personal terms.

With Atletico Madrid and Juventus cooling their interest, the Turkish outfit have emerged as the strongest contenders for his signature, and discussions are said to be advancing positively.

The report claims that Besiktas are preparing an offer worth around £17.25m, although the precise structure of the package remains unclear.

While an agreement has not yet been finalised, Arsenal are reportedly receptive to a sale and could sanction Trossard's departure should Besiktas meet their valuation.

The Gunners are also weighing up the futures of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus as Arteta looks to reshape his attacking options ahead of next season.

Can Bradley Barcola replace Trossard at Arsenal?

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Should Trossard depart, Arsenal are expected to explore the market for attacking reinforcements, and Bradley Barcola has emerged as a player of interest.

Despite registering 20 goal involvements in 34 starts last season, the Frenchman faces fierce competition for places at PSG, who boast a choc-a-bloc of world-class attackers in their forward line.

Recent reports have suggested that PSG could consider offers for Barcola if their valuation is met, a development that has alerted both Arsenal and Liverpool.

The 23-year-old's versatility and age profile make him an attractive option for Arsenal, although any potential move is likely to face strong competition from rival suitors.