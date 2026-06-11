Bayern Munich transfer news: £104m double deal edges closer as Premier League clubs are left ‘disappointed’

By Oliver Thomas | 11 Jun 2026 13:49 , Last updated: 11 Jun 2026 13:49

Bayern Munich appear to be in a strong position to sign PSV Eindhoven attacker Ismael Saibari and Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Nathaniel Brown this summer.

Head coach Vincent Kompany has plans to build on the club’s triumphant 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign and steer the German giants to their first Champions League win since 2020.

Signing a new left-sided attacker has been high on Bayern’s agenda and they recently missed out on a big-money deal for Anthony Gordon, who has joined Barcelona for around £69m.

The Bavarian club swiftly turned their attention to Morocco international Saibari, who has elevated his game to new heights over the last couple of seasons with Eredivisie champions PSV.

Saibari, a versatile attacker who can play centrally and out wide, finished the 2025-26 season as PSV’s joint-top scorer with 19 goals in 37 games across all competitions, recording 15 goals and eight assists in 27 Eredivisie matches.

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Saibari wants Bayern move despite ‘extensive work’ from Spurs, Newcastle

The 25-year-old has subsequently caught the attention of a number of Premier League clubs, with TEAMtalk claiming that Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Everton and Leeds United have all closely monitored him over the past 12 months.

Spurs and Newcastle, in particular, are said to have undertaken extensive work on Saibari since January, while several other teams have held discussions with intermediaries over a proposed summer deal.

However, English clubs have been left 'disappointed' as Saibari has made it clear that he wants to join Bayern, who are progressing in discussions with PSV over a fee in the region of €60m (£52m).

Meanwhile, there is growing confidence at Bayern that they can agree a package worth in excess of €60m for Frankfurt star Brown, who has already agreed personal terms over a move to the Allianz Arena.

© Imago / IMAGO / Revierfoto

Bayern set to win race for Brown despite Premier League interest

Manchester United had been credited with an interest in Brown, but they are believed to have pulled out of the race for the 22-year-old and will pursue other targets.

Premier League champions Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Spanish giants Real Madrid have also been linked with the left-back, but a move to Bayern is thought to be his preference.

Brown is currently away with the Germany national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, while Saibari is preparing to represent Morocco at the same tournament, and it remains to be seen whether their international commitments will delay a transfer to Bayern.

Since joining Frankfurt in 2024, Brown has established himself as one of the Bundesliga’s best left-sided defenders, comfortably operating as either a left-back or left wing-back.

He contributed to 10 goals (four goals, six assists) in 42 appearances for Frankfurt in all competitions last season, but it was not enough for the German club to qualify for Europe as they settled for an eighth-placed finish in the Bundesliga.