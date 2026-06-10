Man United transfer news: Barcelona make 'final decision' over Marcus Rashford loan amid buy clause deadline

By Darren Plant | 10 Jun 2026 15:03

Barcelona have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford on a permanent basis.

The La Liga champions have had the option to acquire the England international for a fee of £26m.

With Rashford having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists from 49 appearances during a loan stint at Camp Nou, the expectation was that Barcelona would show a willingness to activate a buy clause before a deadline of June 15.

However, question marks were raised once the Catalan giants paid £69m to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

Furthermore, Barcelona have also been linked with Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez, who appears likely to stay put in Spain's capital.

© Imago / Joan Gosa

Barcelona make Rashford decision

According to Marca, Barcelona officials have opted against signing the 28-year-old for the previously-agreed fee.

There has naturally been debate over why Hansi Flick has given the green light to signing Gordon over Rashford.

The report alleges that Flick has been left impressed with the pressing ability of Gordon, with that particular trait deemed to be a weakness of Rashford.

Meanwhile, Gordon being three-and-a-half years younger than Rashford is also believed to have played its part.

Despite what has been perceived regarding wages, the report claims that the annual cost and amortisation would have been very similar.

Overall, it is claimed that the final decision was Flick's, leaving Rashford in limbo ahead of the World Cup.

© Imago / Revierfoto

What next for Rashford?

A recent report claimed that Bayern Munich were against stepping up their interest in Rashford for one specific reason.

The prospect of being reintegrated into the Man United squad under Michael Carrick remains a possibility.

At this point in time, though, Rashford is expected to focus solely on England duty and leave the door open to opportunities once the Three Lions' World Cup campaign has reached a conclusion.