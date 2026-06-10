Man United news: Roy Keane reveals "lovely chat" with Bruno Fernandes after public spat

By Darren Plant | 10 Jun 2026 15:10

Roy Keane has revealed that he and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes have cleared the air after a recent disagreement.

The public spat started when Keane suggested that Fernandes had prioritised individual glory over the interests of the team when he was attempting to break the all-time Premier League assist record for a single season.

That stemmed from Keane wrongly interpreting comments from Fernandes, who actually said: "There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot", rather than the opposite.

In an appearance on The Diary of a CEO, Fernandes revealed that he was keen to speak with Keane over his comments.

Speaking on the 'Stick to Football' podcast, Keane acknowledged that the pair had spoken and resolved any differences.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Keane reveals Fernandes call

Although Keane stressed that he did not want to make a habit of communicating with players who he speaks about in the media, the Man United legend admitted that he had enjoyed speaking to the Portugal international.

He said: "There was a reaction after what we said on the podcast a few weeks ago and he reached out to me and wanted a chat - I called him and we had a lovely chat.

"It was nice because when we do podcasts or games, sometimes you think you say something afterwards and you communicate something and it doesn't come across properly, so people get upset and he said he wanted to talk to me. We had a nice, mature conversation.

"I like having boundaries with players. I don't want to be speaking to players every few weeks or their agents, I don't want to go down that road, but every now and then a player might reach out, so I think it was important I spoke to him.

"There has been lots going on and lots reported. He's obviously a big player for United, I'm an ex-United player and I think the idea of this communicating and having a proper conversation, I really enjoyed it. Hopefully I think he did as well. Nice chat about a bit of everything and I felt better afterwards."

© Iconsport / Simon Dack

What next for Bruno Fernandes?

There has been speculation over whether Fernandes will remain at Old Trafford or entertain opportunities elsewhere.

However, chief executive Omar Berrada has said in the last week that there is a strong desire to keep the playmaker at the Theatre of Dreams.