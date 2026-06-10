USA lineup vs. Paraguay: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D match as Pochettino makes Richards decision

By Jonathan O'Shea | 10 Jun 2026 16:27 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 17:00

The waiting is nearly over for World Cup 2026 co-hosts USA, who kick off their Group D campaign against Paraguay on Friday.

Across several pre-tournament friendlies, Mauricio Pochettino's men have switched between a four-man defence and a flexible back three, but captain Tim Ream is set to feature either way.

Alex Freeman, Miles Robinson and Mark McKenzie are all vying for selection alongside the former Fulham defender, as Crystal Palace centre-back Chris Richards is a major doubt.

Richards only resumed full training on Monday morning, having torn ankle ligaments while playing for Palace midway through May; after missing friendlies against Senegal and Germany, the 26-year-old is now unlikely to start.

Out wide, Sergino Dest should shuttle along the right flank, with Antonee Robinson - who scored a stunner versus Germany - strong favourite to feature on the left.

Meanwhile, in midfield, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie will provide energy and Bayer Leverkusen's Malik Tillman is set to play a more creative role.

The States' star man at Qatar 2022, 'Captain America ' Christian Pulisic should support Folarin Balogun up front, with Ricardo Pepi having to settle for a place on the bench.

Between the hosts' posts, Matt Freese has definitively taken over from former number one Matt Turner as Pochettino's first choice.

USA possible starting lineup: Freese; Freeman, M. Robinson, Ream; Dest, McKennie, Adams, A. Robinson; Pulisic, Tillman; Balogun

> Click here to see how Paraguay could line up against the USA