Paraguay lineup vs. USA: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 Group D match as Enciso faces race against time

By Jonathan O'Shea | 10 Jun 2026 16:58 , Last updated: 10 Jun 2026 17:00

Aiming to spoil the co-hosts' party in Los Angeles, outsiders Paraguay will start their Group D campaign at World Cup 2026 when they meet the USA on Friday evening.

The South American nation have a relatively settled side, focusing on defensive rigour and set pieces, and they are not afraid to go direct.

A willing worker up front, lone striker Antonio Sanabria was La Albirroja's top scorer in CONMEBOL qualifying with four goals; while three came as a substitute, he should be preferred to Alex Arce against the US.

Paraguay's defence is helmed by Sunderland centre-back Omar Alderete and long-serving captain Gustavo Gomez, the latter of whom has finally qualified for the finals at his fourth attempt.

Partnering box-to-box operator Damian Bobadilla, midfield pivot Andres Cubas will run the engine room; like head coach Gustavo Alfaro he was born in Argentina, but after switching allegiance the 29-year-old has become a key player.

However, Alfaro faces a major fitness concern in the final third, where Strasbourg star Julio Enciso sustained a leg injury in the final pre-tournament friendly against Nicaragua.

Reports suggest the talented playmaker could still feature in an advanced role, joining Miguel Almiron and Diego Gomez in support of Sanabria.

Paraguay possible starting lineup: Gill; Caceres, G. Gomez, Alderete, Alonso; Bobadilla, Cubas; D. Gomez, Enciso, Almiron; Sanabria

> Click here to see how the USA could line up against Paraguay