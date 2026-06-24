Thursday's World Cup predictions and previews including Tunisia vs. Netherlands

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 00:05

Today's World Cup 2026 predictions includes Netherlands' clash with Tunisia, and a contest between Ecuador and Germany.

© Imago / Fotoarena / Marcelo Machado de Melo

Curacao and Ivory Coast butt heads for their third and final Group E fixture at the 2026 World Cup at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Both nations are bidding to create history, with the Elephants on the cusp of last-32 qualification while the Blue Wave strive to pull off a huge World Cup upset.

We say: Curacao 0-2 Ivory Coast

Curacao’s Room was the undisputed hero against Ecuador, but replicating those extraordinary exploits between the sticks will prove incredibly difficult against an electric and dangerous Ivory Coast frontline that rarely fails to fire on the biggest stage.

Given that the Elephants have scored in 91% of their World Cup fixtures - the highest percentage of any nation to play at least three matches in the tournament - Fae's side should have more than enough attacking potency to breach their Caribbean counterparts and punch their ticket to the knockout rounds.

> Click here to read our full preview for Curacao vs. Ivory Coast, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Germany will endeavour to preserve their perfect start to the 2026 World Cup when they face winless Ecuador in their third and final Group E fixture at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Thursday.

While Die Mannschaft are guaranteed to finish top of the group, La Tricolor face an uphill battle to keep their World Cup dreams alive after a disappointing start in North America.

We say: Ecuador 0-2 Germany

Ecuador have proved to be a tough nut to crack defensively, but their toothless attack inspires little confidence ahead of a daunting showdown against the most prolific side - at the time of writing - at this summer's tournament.

Even if Nagelsmann heavily rotates his lineup, Die Mannschaft should still boast more than enough quality and depth to comfortably bypass La Tricolor and maintain their flawless record in Group E.

> Click here to read our full preview for Ecuador vs. Germany, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Jostling for a top-two finish in Group F of the 2026 World Cup after a single win apiece so far, Japan and Sweden lock horns at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday morning.

Samurai Blue were the latest bunch to take advantage of a crisis-hit Tunisia side last time out, whilst Blagult's hopes of winning the section were emphatically dented by the Netherlands.

We say: Japan 2-1 Sweden

After conquering Germany and Spain at the last World Cup, Japan will be confident of defeating strong European opposition once again at Dallas Stadium.

Sweden need to show their powers of recovery in Texas, however, we feel that they will fall narrowly short of a positive result.

> Click here to read our full preview for Japan vs. Sweden, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Stefan Koops, EYE4IMAGES, DeFodi Images

Tunisia arrive at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday with nothing but pride to play for, as hopes of advancing from Group F is already over ahead of their 2026 World Cup final group game against Netherlands, who are looking to secure top spot.

The Dutch are heavily favoured across the best betting sites for the World Cup heading into the final group game, and it is no surprise, with the Eagles of Carthage already mathematically eliminated due to the new World Cup rule of head-to-head being the primary deciding factor over goal difference.

We say: Tunisia 0-3 Netherlands

Tunisia have offered precious little across two heavy defeats, and there is nothing in their numbers or quality to suggest a sudden transformation is coming.

The Dutch will be clinical and comfortable, and they are not expected to give the Eagles of Carthage any sniff in front of goal.

> Click here to read our full preview for Tunisia vs. Netherlands, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / Newspix

Seeking to end the group stage with a perfect record for the first time this century, the USA will host Turkey in their final Group D outing of World Cup 2026 on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium.

A 2-0 win over Australia last Friday put the co-hosts on top of their group with the Turks at the bottom with no points following a 1-0 defeat versus Paraguay.

We say: Turkey 1-2 USA

There will not be as much pressure on Turkey in this one, but given the confidence and overall depth the co-hosts have displayed, we expect the Yanks to end the group phase with another triumph.

> Click here to read our full preview for Turkey vs. USA, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

In the final gameweek of Group D, Paraguay and Australia will battle for automatic progression to the knockouts of the 2026 World Cup on Friday at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Third-placed Paraguay and second-placed Australia have three points apiece after their first two group games, but they are both guaranteed to finish in the top three after Turkey were eliminated, though neither can finish first.

We say: Paraguay 0-1 Australia

Paraguay's ability to threaten in the final third has been significantly reduced, and it is hard to see them breaking the Socceroos' defence.

Australia may not have been at their best in gameweek two, but they should have enough quality in attack to earn a narrow victory on Friday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Paraguay vs. Australia, including team news and possible lineups