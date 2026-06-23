Preview: Japan vs Sweden - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 23 Jun 2026 11:40

Jostling for a top-two finish in Group F of the 2026 World Cup after a single win apiece so far, Japan and Sweden lock horns at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday morning.

Samurai Blue were the latest bunch to take advantage of a crisis-hit Tunisia side last time out, whilst Blagult's hopes of winning the section were emphatically dented by the Netherlands.

Match preview

At the second attempt, Japan picked up their maiden win of the competition on Sunday morning and became the first Asian side to score four goals in a single World Cup match, easily dispatching an out-of-sorts Tunisian team.

Samurai Blue made sure Herve Renard endured a troublesome return to international management as Ayase Ueda headlining the attacking show, with the Feyenoord man bagging a brace and providing an assist.

Netting Japan's earliest-ever World Cup goal in the fourth minute of the Tunisia battering, Daichi Kamada has now bagged twice in this tournament already after scoring just once in 46 appearances for Crystal Palace last season.

Heading into the final round of group-stage fixtures, Hajime Moriyasu's troops are one of the in-form nations in the competition, in the midst of a nine-game unbeaten run which includes wins over international behemoths Brazil and England, which are outlined in our World Cup betting guide.

Sitting in second spot in Group F with four points, Japan will finish top of the section if they manage to better the Netherlands' result on Friday, with a draw enough to guarantee a top-two finish for the AFC giants.

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

After the ecstasy of recording a 5-1 victory over Tunisia on matchday one, Sweden were swiftly given a taste of their own medicine by the Netherlands last time out, when the Scandinavians lost a World Cup match by three or more goals for the first time since the 1958 final.

Just like in that final appearance 68 years ago, Blagult are managed by an Englishman on football's biggest stage, with head coach Graham Potter insisting that heavy defeats can occur when going toe-to-toe with the competition's best.

Ahead of Friday's crucial clash with Japan at Dallas Stadium, Sweden are sitting third in the Group F standings on three points, with a point in Texas extremely likely to be enough for progression into the knockout stages.

After their run to the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup lacked a true Swedish superstar, Blagult now possess one of the best strike partnerships at the tournament, with Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak dovetailing well so far.

Failing to qualify for the last World Cup in Qatar, Sweden have waited five years for a clash against Asian opposition, with the Janne Andersson's men beating Uzbekistan during a friendly match in September 2021.

Japan World Cup form:

D W

Japan form (all competitions):

W W W W D W

Sweden World Cup form:

W L

Sweden form (all competitions):

W W L D W L

Team News

© Iconsport / ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN, ANP

Japan's hopes of going on a deep run at the World Cup have been dented by a number of key injuries, with captain Wataru Endo missing the tournament.

Once a prodigy of the Samurai Blue, attacker Takefusa Kubo is nursing a knee injury sustained during the draw with the Netherlands.

Familiar to followers of the Bundesliga, Shuto Machino is yet to take to the World Cup pitch owing to illness.

Despite failing to keep the Netherlands' attack at bay last time out, centre-backs Karl Hein and Victor Lindelof should keep their spots in the Swedish starting XI.

There is a strong case for alterations up top, though, with Anthony Elanga impressing off the bench last time out, finding the net in the second half.

A number of Blagult's midfield options are in danger of being dropped, including Celtic's Benjamin Nygren, with youngster Lucas Bergvall an enticing option for head coach Potter.

Japan possible starting lineup:

Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Ito, Kamada, Ueda

Sweden possible starting lineup:

Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak

We say: Japan 2-1 Sweden

After conquering Germany and Spain at the last World Cup, Japan will be confident of defeating strong European opposition once again at Dallas Stadium.

Sweden need to show their powers of recovery in Texas, however, we feel that they will fall narrowly short of a positive result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.