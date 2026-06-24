Japan vs. Sweden: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for 2026 World Cup fixture

By Matthew Cooper | 24 Jun 2026 11:34

Japan and Sweden will play their final 2026 World Cup group game on Friday when they meet in Arlington, Texas

The two nations are competing in Group F at this year's tournament alongside the Netherlands and Tunisia.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Japan vs. Sweden kick off?

The World Cup match will kick off at 12am UK time on Friday.

Where is Japan vs. Sweden being played?

The World Cup fixture between Japan and Sweden will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, USA.

The stadium is the home venue for NFL outfit Dallas Cowboys.

How to watch Japan vs. Sweden in the UK

TV channels

The World Cup contest will be available on BBC One.

All 104 matches at this summer's competition are on free-to-air TV for UK viewers, either on ITV or the BBC.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the match will be available on BBC iPlayer and ITVX, as well as their respective social media pages and YouTube channels.

TikTok will also have highlights of every match after they struck a historic deal with FIFA.

What is at stake for Japan and Sweden?

Japan currently sit second in Group F with four points from their first two games, having drawn 2-2 with the Netherlands before beating Tunisia 4-0.

A win or a draw against Sweden would see the qualify for the knockouts, but they will be keen to top the group in the hope of securing a more favourable round of 32 draw.

Sweden, meanwhile, are third with three points from their first two matches at the tournament.

Graham Potter's side thumped Tunisia 5-1 in their opener, before losing by the same scoreline to the Netherlands in their second match.

Sweden will be keen to bounce back from that defeat when they face Japan and know that a victory will guarantee them a spot in the knockouts.

> Our full preview of Japan vs. Sweden can be found here