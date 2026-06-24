Team News: Japan vs. Sweden injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

By Carter White | 25 Jun 2026 00:00 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 00:00

Both searching for their second wins of the section, Japan and Sweden clash at Dallas Stadium in the World Cup on Friday morning.

Samurai Blue dispatched Tunisia with ease last time out, whilst the Scandinavians were humbled by the Netherlands.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their meeting in Arlington, Texas.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

JAPAN

Out: Takefusa Kubo (knee)

Doubtful: Shuto Machino (virus)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Ito, Kamada, Ueda

SWEDEN

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak