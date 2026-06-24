Team News: Japan vs. Sweden injury, suspension list, predicted XIs | World Cup 2026

Both searching for their second wins of the section, Japan and Sweden clash at Dallas Stadium in the World Cup on Friday morning.
Samurai Blue dispatched Tunisia with ease last time out, whilst the Scandinavians were humbled by the Netherlands.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their meeting in Arlington, Texas.
JAPAN vs. SWEDEN
JAPAN
Out: Takefusa Kubo (knee)
Doubtful: Shuto Machino (virus)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Suzuki; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Ito; Doan, Sano, Tanaka, Nakamura; Ito, Kamada, Ueda
SWEDEN
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Nordfeldt; Lagerbielke, Hien, Lindelof; Elanga, Bergvall, Karlstrom, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Gyokeres, Isak