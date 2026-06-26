Jordan lineup vs. Argentina: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group J clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Jun 2026 22:35 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 00:16

Jordan head coach Jamal Sellami may consider naming an unchanged starting lineup for their final 2026 World Cup Group J clash against reigning champions Argentina on Saturday.

The Chivalrous Ones have already been eliminated from their maiden World Cup, but striker Ali Olwan still has the opportunity to create history on the global stage.

Indeed, the 26-year-old is expected to lead the line and is just one goal away from equalling Jordan’s all-time record goal tally set by Hamza Al-Dardour (31) – Olwan scored the 30th goal for his country in the 3-1 defeat to Austria on matchday one.

Ninety-four-capped attacker Musa Al-Taamari and Mahmoud Al-Mardi could both provide support in the final third for Olwan, while captain Ihsan Haddad and Mohammad Taha are set to continue as wing-backs in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Nizar Al-Rashdan scored the opening goal for Jordan in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat to Algeria and he is likely to retain his starting spot in centre-midfield alongside Noor Al-Rawabdeh.

Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib and Husam Abu Dahab could all link arms at centre-back, protecting goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila.

Jordan possible starting lineup:

Abulaila; Al-Arab, Nasib, Abu Dahab; Haddad, Al-Rashdan, Al-Rawabdeh, Abu Taha; Al-Tamari, Al-Mardi; Olwan

> Click here to see how Argentina could line up against Jordan