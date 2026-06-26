Argentina lineup vs. Jordan: Predicted XI for final World Cup 2026 Group J clash

By Oliver Thomas | 26 Jun 2026 22:35 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 00:09

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni will weigh up making multiple changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s 2026 World Cup Group J clash against Jordan.

The reigning world champions have already qualified for the last 32 as group winners following wins without reply against both Algeria (3-0) and Austria (2-0).

Lionel Messi has scored all five of Argentina’s goals to become the all-time top scorer at the World Cup, and while the Inter Miami star will be keen to increase his tally, Scaloni may consider resting the legendary attacker with one eye on the knockout rounds.

Wantaway Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez would be primed to earn a recall and play alongside Lautaro Martinez up front if Messi were to be rested, while Giuliano Simeone is another central attacking option at Scaloni’s disposal.

Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios and Nico Paz are all contenders to start in midfield if any of Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez or Thiago Almada are reverted to the substitutes’ bench.

Cristian Romero has emerged as a doubt and is unlikely to be risked against Jordan after coming off in the second half against Austria with a knee injury. Nicolas Otamendi, 38, and three-cap Marcos Senesi are two alternative centre-back options who could play alongside Lisandro Martinez, unless the latter is also rested.

Nicolas Tagliafico and Valentin Barco are contenders to start ahead of Facundo Medina at left-back, as Gonzalo Montiel continues to battle with Nahuel Molina for the right-back berth, while Emiliano Martinez could continue between the sticks.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, Martinez, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Paredes, Palacios, Almada; Messi, L. Martinez

> Click here to see how Jordan could line up against Argentina