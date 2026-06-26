Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia: ten goals, three convincing games — why Oranje deserve to be taken seriously at World Cup 2026

By Alexis Pereira | 26 Jun 2026 02:16 , Last updated: 26 Jun 2026 02:36

Netherlands rounded off the group stage of the 2026 World Cup with a commanding 3-1 victory over Tunisia on Thursday to finish Group F with three convincing games, seven points, ten goals scored and a defensive record that gives Ronald Koeman every reason to believe his side can go deep in the knockout rounds — even if few observers would have placed them among the favourites before a ball was kicked.

An Ellyes Skhiri own goal after just two minutes set the tone, with Denzel Dumfries delivering the cross from the right before the Tunisian captain turned the ball into his own net. Brian Brobbey then completed a second shortly after from a Van Dijk flick at a free kick, leaving the Oranje 2-0 ahead before Tunisia had the time to settle. A Hazem Mastouri goal from a corner eight minutes into the second half provided a brief moment of tension, but Jan Paul van Hecke headed home from another set piece to restore the two-goal cushion and confirm a comfortable victory.

Netherlands 3-1 Tunisia: how the Oranje became the group stage's best team

The case for Netherlands can be stated simply: they finished Group F unbeaten, with three convincing performances against three very different types of opponent. A controlled draw against Japan — a tactically sophisticated defensive side — was followed by the dismantling of Sweden 5-1, a result that confirmed the Dutch attack as one of the most potent in the tournament. The win over Tunisia, while achieved against the weakest opposition, saw another 12 first-half shots and complete dominance of the contest.

A win for the Netherlands secures them top spot in Group F ??#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

Ten goals across the group stage is matched only by Germany at this World Cup. The squad has goal threats throughout the side, from Brobbey and Cody Gakpo through the wing-backs, the set-piece delivery and even the aerial power of van Hecke and Van Dijk from dead balls.

Before the tournament, Netherlands were not listed among the genuine contenders. That perception may need revising.

Oranje face Morocco challenge in the last 32

The euphoria of three straight wins arrives with a warning. Morocco — semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar — await in the last 32, with the fixture scheduled for Monday evening at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, kicking off at 1am UK time on Tuesday.

?? Netherlands have qualified for the Round of 32!#FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 26, 2026

Morocco drew 1-1 with Brazil in a strong group opener and showed real quality, even if their subsequent performances against Scotland and Haiti were less convincing. Wilfried Singo's hamstring injury reduced their defensive threat but they remain a genuine test.

Whoever comes through that tie — and the Oranje will be favoured — will face either Canada or South Africa in the last 16, meaning Netherlands or Morocco would start as the favourite in either scenario.