Tunisia : just how bad has their World Cup 2026 campaign been — and could it get even worse against Netherlands?

By Alexis Pereira | 24 Jun 2026 21:24

Tunisia head into their final World Cup 2026 Group F fixture against the Netherlands on Thursday already eliminated and facing a far more uncomfortable prospect than a simple last-place finish — the very real possibility of going down in World Cup history for all the wrong reasons.

Defeats to Sweden (5-1) and Japan (4-0) have left the Eagles of Carthage with no points, one goal scored, nine conceded and a goal difference of -8. The chaos off the pitch has matched the chaos on it, with head coach Sabri Lamouchi sacked after just one match and Herve Renard parachuted in at short notice, only for several players to publicly criticise the federation's handling of the situation.

Tunisia 2026: where do they rank in the record books?

The benchmark for a truly catastrophic World Cup campaign in African football remains Zaire's debut appearance in 1974. The nation — now the Democratic Republic of Congo — lost all three of their matches, conceded 14 goals without scoring a single one, including a notorious 9-0 defeat to Yugoslavia.

Tunisia are not in that territory, but the comparison table is not flattering. Omar Rekik's goal against Sweden at least saves them from a completely blank attacking record, but a three-goal defeat to the Netherlands on Thursday would push their goal difference to -11, matching North Korea's tally from their disastrous 2010 campaign, which included a 7-0 loss to Portugal.

A four-goal defeat would drop them to -12, placing them alongside Haiti from 1974 and El Salvador from 1982 — the latter having conceded a still-stunning 10-1 against Hungary — among the most painful campaigns in the modern history of the tournament.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Worst group stage records in World Cup history

Tunisia — 2026 — 0 pts — -8 GD (provisional)

North Korea — 2010 — 0 pts — -11 GD

Haiti — 1974 — 0 pts — -12 GD

El Salvador — 1982 — 0 pts — -12 GD

Zaire — 1974 — 0 pts — -14 GD

Tunisia 2026: a crisis that runs far deeper than the scorelines

Before this tournament, Tunisia had participated in six previous World Cups without ever winning a match, but they had always managed to pick up at least one point. This edition marks an entirely new low.

The institutional backdrop makes that failure all the more damning. The abrupt dismissal of Lamouchi, the hasty arrival of Renard, internal tensions within the federation and the public criticism from players have combined to paint a picture of a football programme in deep structural crisis. The results on the pitch are a symptom rather than a cause.

Why Thursday still matters for Tunisia

The Netherlands represent the toughest possible final examination. Ronald Koeman's side — who also beat Sweden 5-1 in this very tournament — have no incentive to take their foot off the gas, with qualification and top spot not yet fully secured. Koeman is expected to field a competitive side.

For Renard and his players, the goal is no longer about points. It is about leaving North America with a measure of dignity intact — and avoiding permanent association with the bleakest chapters in World Cup history. In a tournament that has already been lost, a salvage operation is the only mission that remains.