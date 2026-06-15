Sweden 5-1 Tunisia: Isak and Gyokeres deliver early World Cup statement in Group F opener

By Axel Clody | 15 Jun 2026 05:30 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:08

The Netherlands, Japan and Sweden arrived at the 2026 World Cup as the strongest sides in Group F, and the opening round of fixtures has done much to reinforce that perception. While the Dutch and the Japanese produced an electric 2-2 draw, Sweden did their bit and thrashed Tunisia 5-1 on Sunday, June 14, in Guadalupe, Mexico.

The result sent Graham Potter's side to the top of the group and provided plenty of reasons to be excited. More than the three points, Sweden saw their key attacking gamble pay off from the very first game. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, two of the most talented forwards of this Swedish generation, were directly involved in the victory and dispelled the doubts that had been hanging over the team before the World Cup.

There had been questions about Isak's fitness after a season marred by problems at Liverpool. There was also curiosity over how he would share the spotlight with Gyokeres, given that both like to operate close to the box and are the focal points of their club sides.

For the opening game at least, the answer was a positive one. Isak scored a fine goal after an assist from Gyokeres and returned the favour by pressing the Tunisian build-up and setting up his teammate for the third goal. If the partnership continues to function at this level, Sweden could become a particularly uncomfortable opponent for any nation in the tournament.

Sweden vs Tunisia: How the game unfolded

© Iconsport / Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRÅN / kod PA

Sweden did not take long to show their credentials, and were already in front inside six minutes. After goalkeeper Chamakh came out poorly and the Tunisian defence saved a Gyokeres effort in the six-yard box, Ayari pounced on the rebound to fire a beautiful finish into the top corner.

It was a solid first-half display from the Swedes. Graham Potter's side dictated the tempo of the action, fed the attacking duo and punished Tunisia. From a sharp, quick exchange between Gyokeres and Isak, the Liverpool forward dragged the opposition defence out of position before doubling the advantage with a crossed shot.

The night looked to be heading for a comfortable European win, but the African side began to fight back. With a header, defender Rekik pulled one back just before the break and brought a lively first half to a close.

Tunisia did try to ramp up the pressure after the restart but were punished again by their own mistake. Isak pressed the Tunisian build-up, won the ball back in attacking areas and found Gyokeres free to score the third Swedish goal.

From that point on, the Europeans took complete control of the match and certainly did not take their foot off the pedal. Quite the contrary. There was still time for Svanberg and Ayari to find the net and turn the win into a rout.

Sweden vs Tunisia: Tunisian fragility on full display

Tunisia arrived at this World Cup with respectable defensive numbers. In qualifying, they ended the campaign without conceding a single goal. Those statistics, however, called for some caution given the level of the opponents they faced along the way.

Against Sweden, the cracks appeared frequently. The African side struggled to deal with the movement of Gyokeres and Isak, showed disorganisation on several occasions in defensive transitions and again made the kind of mistakes that are often fatal in short tournaments. The third Swedish goal summed the situation up perfectly: a press on the build-up, a loss of possession in a dangerous area, and immediate punishment.

Even while creating some problems for the Swedes, Tunisia reinforced the impression that had been forming before the World Cup, namely that they enter the competition as the weakest side in Group F. The reaction after the 2-0 showed competitiveness, but the defensive issues leave a bigger worry for the rest of the campaign.

© Iconsport / Petter Arvidson / BILDBYRÅN / kod PA

A win against the group's weakest side could matter for Sweden

Sweden know they are not among the favourites to top Group F. That is precisely why opening with a win against the side considered the most accessible in the group was almost a must. Mission accomplished, with encouraging signs for the matches ahead.

Beyond the three points, the Swedes showed exactly the qualities that can keep them in the hunt for a knockout spot: quick transitions, attacking efficiency, and a striker partnership capable of deciding matches in just a few moments. In a group that also features the Netherlands and Japan, dropping points against Tunisia would have proven costly.

The path now opens up to fixtures that promise to be far more demanding. Top spot after matchday one is a positive sign, but the real tests are still to come.

Sweden and Tunisia: What comes next

Netherlands vs Sweden

June 20, Houston

Tunisia vs Japan

June 21, Guadalupe, Mexico

Japan vs Sweden

June 25, Dallas

Tunisia vs Netherlands

June 25, Kansas City