Player Ratings: Sweden 5-1 Tunisia player ratings: Isak and Gyokeres click as the Swedes dare to dream

By Axel Clody | 15 Jun 2026 06:03 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:40

Sweden beat Tunisia 5-1 at the Estadio BBVA in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. With a stunning goal in the opening minutes, the Europeans began their campaign with a win in Group F, which had been opened earlier in the day by a draw between Netherlands and Japan.

Up against a battling but offensively limited Tunisia, Graham Potter's Sweden showed they can target one of the top two spots in the group if their main men, Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, can stay fit and in form.

Here are the player ratings from the duel between Sweden and Tunisia in the 2026 World Cup.

Sweden player ratings vs. Tunisia: Isak and Gyokeres deliver

GOALKEEPER

Kristoffer Nordfeldt - 6/10

Did not have any difficult saves to make and conceded on one of Tunisia's rare shots on target.

DEFENDERS

Gustaf Lagerbielke - 5/10

Lost the aerial duel on Tunisia's goal despite being taller than his opponent.

Isak Hien - 6/10

Victor Lindelof - 6/10

MIDFIELDERS

Alexander Bernhardsson - 7/10

Jesper Karlstrom - 7/10

Yasin Ayari - 8/10

Shone with two fine goals, one early and one late in the match, and also took part heavily in attacking play with brilliantly executed pressing.

Gabriel Gudmundsson - 6/10

Benjamin Nygren - 6/10

Mattias Svanberg - 7/10

Played less than 10 minutes but scored a lightning goal.

Lucas Bergvall - 6/10

Played around 30 minutes and had an important hand in the fifth Swedish goal.

Elliot Stroud - N/A

ATTACKERS

Viktor Gyokeres - 8/10

Scored Sweden's third goal and was heavily involved in attack, although he could have taken a couple of the chances he had to extend the scoreline.

Alexander Isak - 9/10

Played a crucial role in the Swedish win. As well as scoring the second goal and creating the third, he provided technical leadership for the Europeans.

Tunisia player ratings vs. Sweden: Mejbri stands out

GOALKEEPER

Mouhib Chamakh - 3/10

At fault for the first two Sweden goals.

DEFENDERS

Yann Valery - 4/10

Omar Rekik - 6/10

Scored Tunisia's goal but failed to close down the spaces well in the defensive line.

Montassar Talbi - 5/10

Mohamed Hamida - 6/10

Ali Abdi - 4/10

Midfielders

Rani Khedira - 4/10

Ellyes Skhiri - 4/10

Failed to deliver top-level marking and made the crucial mistake that led to Sweden's third goal.

Hannibal Mejbri - 7/10

Tunisia's most involved player, he was resilient in his attempts to create chances and produced a fine assist for the African side's goal.

Elias Achouri - N/A

Hadj Mahmoud - N/A

Ismael Gharbi - N/A

ATTACKERS

Elias Saad - 5/10

Ben Slimane - 5/10

Like his teammate Saad, he was not called upon enough and struggled to keep possession in the Swedish box.

Sebastian Tounekti - N/A

Firas Chaouat - N/A