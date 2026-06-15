Chelsea summer transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Xabi Alonso's side in 2026 summer window

By Darren Plant | 15 Jun 2026 06:25 , Last updated: 15 Jun 2026 06:25

After a 10th-placed finish in last season's Premier League, Chelsea are facing another period of transition in the summer transfer window under Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard is allegedly keen to see a number of experienced Premier League-proven players arrive at Stamford Bridge, yet owners BlueCo must find a way to facilitate such signings when there is already a bloated senior squad.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 summer transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Chelsea confirmed transfers in: Summer 2026

Geovany Quenda (RW | £40m from Sporting Lisbon)*

Emanuel Emegha (CF | Undisclosed from Strasbourg)**

*agreed in March 2025

** agreed in September 2025

Chelsea confirmed transfers out: Summer 2026

Brodi Hughes (RB | Free transfer)

Richard Olise (RB | Free transfer)

Jimi Tauriainen (CM | Free transfer)

Sam Rak-Sakyi (CM | Free transfer)

Chelsea net spend: Summer 2026

Chelsea total spend Summer 2026: £40m

Chelsea total income Summer 2026: £0m

Chelsea net spend Summer 2026: £0m

Latest Chelsea transfer rumours for Summer 2026

In

© Imago

Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

Out

© Imago / NurPhoto

Enzo Fernandez (Real Madrid)

Marc Cucurella (Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United)

Liam Delap (Fulham, Everton)

You can find a complete list of the latest Chelsea transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 summer transfer window open and close?

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first day of September.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 summer transfer window falls on Tuesday, September 1, with the window closing at 11pm GMT.