Fulham 'explore' striker alternatives as Real Madrid outline Gonzalo Garcia transfer stance

By Ben Sully | 24 Jul 2026 00:25 , Last updated: 24 Jul 2026 00:35

Fulham have reportedly been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Garcia.

The Cottagers are looking forward to their first season under Alvaro Arbeloa, who was named as Marco Silva's successor after leaving Real Madrid at the end of last term.

Arbeloa appears to be keen to use his Real Madrid connections, having been linked with several players he worked with during his time with the Spanish giants.

Garcia was among those identified as a target, but a reunion with Arbeloa appears to be off the cards.

© Imago / Atlantico Press / Mario Vasa

Fulham dealt Garcia transfer blow

That is because BBC Sport are reporting that Garcia looks set to stay put at the Santiago Bernabeu for the upcoming season.

Jose Mourinho admires Garcia's qualities as a striker and has seemingly made it clear that he does not want to lose him this summer.

On the face of it, Garcia is battling Endrick for the right to be the backup striker to Kylian Mbappe.

That said, Endrick can also play as a right winger, which could open the door for Garcia to get minutes off the bench and starting opportunities when Mbappe is not available or needs to be rested.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Cottagers look elsewhere in striker search

As a result of Real Madrid's stance, Fulham are said to be 'exploring' alternative options in their quest to sign a new centre-forward.

The report does not disclose any names that may be on Fulham's radar, but it is clear that a new striker is seen as a priority.

Raul Jimenez's departure has left the club with Rodrigo Muniz and Jonah Kusi-Asare as their two centre-forward options.

Jimenez scored nine goals in 36 Premier League appearances last term, one shy of the club's top scorer, Harry Wilson, who has also left the club this summer.

With 19 goals to replace, Fulham's recruitment team know they can ill-afford to make an error in their search for a new first-choice striker.