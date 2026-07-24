Chelsea transfer news: Xabi Alonso's Blues 'edge closer' to solving problematic position

By Seye Omidiora | 24 Jul 2026 01:12

Chelsea are reportedly advancing in negotiations with Crystal Palace to secure the signing of French defender Maxence Lacroix.

The Blues have identified the 26-year-old centre-back as a primary transfer target to reinforce their defensive line under head coach Xabi Alonso.

The capital club are said to be keen to add height, physicality and proven Premier League experience to their backline before the upcoming season begins.

Lacroix has already made 70 Premier League appearances for Palace over the past two seasons, providing the Blues with sufficient Premier League experience, with a further 28 matches bringing him to 98 appearances for the London outfit.

Palace 'demand premium fee' for Maxence Lacroix

© Iconsport / SPI

According to Sky Sports News, Palace are holding out for a substantial fee exceeding the £55m Tottenham Hotspur recently paid Brighton for Jan Paul van Hecke.

The report claims that leaders at both London clubs are said to still have a good relationship after previous deals involving Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea have brought in about £130 million from player sales this summer to help fund their recruitment plans, while Alejandro Garnacho has now left for Aston Villa.

Indeed, more exits are expected from West London as Alonso continues rebuilding the squad ahead of the new season.

Why do Chelsea want Lacroix?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Standing at 190cm, Lacroix possesses an imposing physical frame combined with dominant aerial capability and strong duel-winning ability.

The Frenchman's signature defensive attribute is his exceptional recovery speed and acceleration, which allows his backline to maintain a high defensive line with confidence.

The 26-year-old typically operates as an aggressive, front-foot centre-back who proactively steps out of defence to disrupt opposition build-ups through tackles and high interception numbers.

Beyond his defensive tenacity, Lacroix exhibits great composure under pressure and a reliable passing range to play out from the back comfortably.

Having previously searched for players under 25, Chelsea's interest in the 26-year-old defender highlights their willingness to alter their previous transfer strategy.

They have already had an approach for Granit Xhaka rejected, a move that underlined their shift in modus operandi.