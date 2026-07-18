Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'learn' Crystal Palace's Maxence Lacroix valuation

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Chelsea 'learn' Crystal Palace's Lacroix valuation
© Iconsport / SPI

Chelsea reportedly learn that they will have to pay £55m to sign Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix.

The France international is currently preparing to represent his country against England in Saturday's World Cup third-place playoff.

Despite playing the final hour of the semi-final defeat to Spain, the fact that the 26-year-old was called upon to replace the injured William Saliba highlighted his enhanced status.

During the tournament, Chelsea have been credited with an interest in the centre-back as they look to add some much-needed height and physicality to their defence.

According to The Times, Palace have decided what fee it will take to cash in on arguably their most prized asset.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Crystal Palace set Lacroix asking price

The report alleges that Chelsea have learned that they will need to put forward a proposal worth £55m.

That would see Palace more than treble the £18m that they paid Wolfsburg two years ago.

Lacroix has helped Palace win an FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League during the most successful period of the club's history.

Furthermore, he has racked up 98 appearances across all competitions, contributing four goals and four assists.

While Palace would naturally prefer to retain Lacroix's services, there appears to be an acceptance that he sees his future elsewhere.

There are still three years remaining on Lacroix's contract.

© Imago / Action Plus

Who could Lacroix replace at Chelsea?

Chelsea are attempting to negotiate a deal for Trevoh Chalobah, with Como pushing hard for the England international's signature.

Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi are also likely to depart the West Londoners before the end of the summer transfer window.

In theory, Chelsea could fund Lacroix's transfer fee and make savings on their wage bill if the above scenario plays out.

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