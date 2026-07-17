Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi's Spurs 'register interest' in 43m-valued Chelsea-linked World Cup star

By Seye Omidiora | 17 Jul 2026 19:09 , Last updated: 17 Jul 2026 19:14

Roberto De Zerbi's comprehensive overhaul at Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly now targeting a World Cup 2026 star.

The North London side narrowly avoided relegation in the 2025-26 season, finishing 17th in the Premier League after a torrid campaign that saw three head coaches in the dugout.

The Italian tactician has primarily prioritised defensive and midfield acquisitions during the opening weeks of the window to shore up his unstable lines.

However, boardroom chiefs are now actively turning their attention toward reinforcing the squad's attacking options ahead of the upcoming Premier League campaign.

This structural shift follows the reported decision to reject a top-flight loan proposal from Ipswich Town for teenage forward Mikey Moore.

Spurs 'register interest' in Chelsea-linked winger

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Football Insider, Spurs have officially registered their interest in Benfica and Norway star Andreas Schjelderup.

The Lilywhites are one of several prominent Premier League clubs tracking the highly-rated 22-year-old winger this summer.

Chelsea-linked Schjelderup is reportedly reluctant to sign a new contract extension with the Primeira Liga giants, making a permanent departure highly probable.

De Zerbi is understood to be firmly in the market for a dynamic left-sided forward to inject unpredictability into his frontline.

The above source believes the versatile attacker perfectly ticks all the necessary tactical boxes required to thrive in the English top flight.

Winger shines for Norway during impressive World Cup campaign

© Iconsport / SUSA

The talented playmaker thoroughly enjoyed a standout campaign for Benfica last term, registering 11 goals and six assists across 46 appearances.

Schjelderup subsequently translated that fine domestic form onto the international stage during a memorable World Cup run in North America.

The forward established himself as a regular starter for Norway, notably providing two crucial assists in a historic knockout victory over Brazil.

The wide attacker also found the back of the net against England before his nation suffered a heartbreaking quarter-final elimination.

With a current market valuation skyrocketing to around £43m, securing the Nordic prodigy would represent a major statement of intent for the North London outfit.