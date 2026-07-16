Could Chelsea’s switch from Alejandro Garnacho to Andreas Schjelderup solve Xabi Alonso’s tactical puzzle?

By Seye Omidiora | 16 Jul 2026 06:30 , Last updated: 16 Jul 2026 07:35

Chelsea are entering a new era under Xabi Alonso, and the transfer rumours are unsurprisingly swirling.

There has been more news of outgoing transfers than of incoming transfers, perhaps an upshot of the club's transfer business under BlueCo, leaving them in a position where funds must be generated from sales to comply with financial regulations.

Securing said funds seems imperative, especially heading into a season without any European football for the club, suggesting that the West Londoners must approach this summer smartly.

Marc Cucurella has already departed Stamford Bridge, while Enzo Fernandez's future remains unresolved.

Alonso noted at his first public appearance as Chelsea boss that a conversation has been had with the Blues midfielder, even if whatever was said between the pair would remain private.

Seemingly keen to keep the 2022 World Cup winner and 2026 finalist unless an astronomical bid arrives, the Blues' stance — albeit unspoken — is undeniable.

The same cannot be said for Alejandro Garnacho, who divided opinion at Manchester United and was a bizarre signing by Chelsea circa a year ago.

Absent from first-team pre-season training, Alonso has since confirmed that the winger is likely to leave the London side before the close of the summer market.

At the same time, Chelsea have been linked with a move for Norway and Benfica forward Andreas Schjelderup, who registered four goal contributions for the Vikings at World Cup 2026, scoring one and assisting three.

Here, Sports Mole compares Garnacho and Schjelderup, asking if a possible move for the Benfica man makes sense amid Alonso's likelihood of playing three at the back.

Alejandro Garnacho could leave Chelsea: Why sale makes sense

© Imago / Sportimage

Besides the fact that swapping Manchester for London at the time seemed awfully generous to the Red Devils, Garnacho never truly appeared as the right fit at Stamford Bridge.

Brought in under Enzo Maresca, the Italian manager's departure and a bungled mid-season appointment in replacing him with Liam Rosenior did not help the ex-Man Utd wide attacker.

Instead, that instability was to Garnacho's detriment, especially considering that his £40m transfer was mostly questioned.

While letting him leave less than a year after that financial commitment must be criticised, the 22-year-old never truly settled in the capital, and Alonso's likelihood to utilise a 3-4-2-1, favouring two No. 10s instead of flying wingers, could render him redundant.

Do Schjelderup links to Chelsea make sense?

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

On the one hand, it does, as the player's age profile fits what Chelsea have been all about under the new ownership.

Even though suggestions indicate that the West London club are likely to sign a few more experienced players this summer — and their Alonso-driven approach for 33-year-old Xhaka points to a bending of their much-criticised policy — recent links to Schjelderup, 22, hint that there would not be a complete deviation from their previous modus operandi.

However, what is more fascinating is the Benfica star's profile, as evidenced by his heatmap for his breakthrough 2025-26 season.

Mostly utilised as a winger, mostly hugging the touchline while having the licence to drift infield, similarities with Garnacho emerge.

Still, Schjelderup's greater willingness to showcase his playmaking qualities by drifting into the inside-left channel to facilitate play points to the possibility of being a fit if Alonso ultimately opts for a 3-4-2-1.

The Benfica player's superior technical quality undoubtedly trumps Garnacho's energetic, at times chaotic manner, indicating a clear difference in their on-field personalities.

As such, there may be a chance of the Norwegian fitting in better at the Bridge than the out-of-favour Garnacho has been anything but since his move from Old Trafford last summer.

Nevertheless, the success or failure of any transfer will be contingent on Schjelderup adapting to the rigours of Premier League football, with the former Nordsjaelland attacker having never even played in a top-five European league.

If Chelsea sign the Norway international, it could be a masterstroke for BlueCo and Alonso or add to the talent drain in West London.