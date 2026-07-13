Chelsea transfer news: Blues among three clubs 'interested' in Norway World Cup star who has Premier League ambitions

By Ben Sully | 14 Jul 2026 00:24 , Last updated: 14 Jul 2026 00:30

Chelsea are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Norway international Andreas Schjelderup from Benfica.

Schjelderup enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign with Benfica, registering 17 goal contributions, including seven goals and six assists in 28 Primeira Liga matches.

The 22-year-old has since impressed in Norway's 2026 World Cup campaign, contributing four goals in his country's run to the quarter-final.

Notably, the winger netted the opener in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to England in the last-eight, his second goal at international level.

© Iconsport / Pressinphoto

Chelsea among Schjelderup's suitors

Schjelderup will now have time off before his focus turns back to club football, but it is far from clear whether he will still be a Benfica player by the time the transfer window slams shut later this summer.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Chelsea are one of three Premier Leagues who are showing a keen interest in the attacker.

The Blues are in the market for a new winger, with Alejandro Garnacho set to leave the club after just one season.

Xabi Alonso's side are joined in the race for Schjelderup's signature by Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Schjelderup has a well-known desire to play in the Premier League and is said to be seriously considering a Benfica exit despite being under contract until the summer of 2028.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

How much will Benfica demand for Schjelderup?

While Benfica are keen to offer Schjelderup a new deal, they could sanction a sale if one of the player's suitors meets their asking price.

As per Correio da Manha, via Sports Witness, have increased their valuation following the winger's performances at the World Cup.

The Portuguese giants are now looking for €50m (£43m) after initially setting Schjelderup's asking price at €40m (£34.4m).