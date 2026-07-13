Preview: Atert Bissen vs KI Klaksvik - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 13 Jul 2026 21:52 , Last updated: 13 Jul 2026 21:55

Atert Bissen will welcome KI Klaksvik to Luxembourg for the second leg of their first qualifying round contest in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The tie is delicately poised, with KI boasting a narrow advantage, having recorded a 2-1 victory in the first leg between the two sides last week.

Match preview

Atert Bissen found themselves two goals behind early in the second period against KI in the first leg last week, but an effort from Tiago Rodrigues kept them in the tie heading into what is shaping up to be an interesting second leg on Wednesday night.

The match marked Bissen's first-ever European match, with the Yellow and Blacks incredibly winning Luxembourg's top flight in their first-ever season at that level of football.

Pedro Teixeira's side beat Differdange on penalties in the Luxembourg Super Cup at the end of June, and they are building towards the start of their new league season, with Dudelange their first opponents of the 2026-27 campaign on August 2.

Atert Bissen will play friendly matches against Virton and RFC Liege before the end of the month, while they will be determined to continue their journey in Europe.

The winner of this two-legged tie will take on either Kauno Zalgiris or Drita in the Champions League second qualifying round.

© Imago / Bildbyran

KI, meanwhile, are much more experienced at European level, having played 67 European games during their history, boasting a record of 21 wins, 15 draws and 31 defeats.

The 22-time Faroe Islands Premier League winners have featured on 19 occasions in the Champions League, recording seven wins, and they actually played in the group stage of the 2023-24 Conference League, picking up four points.

Magnus Powell's team are 16 matches into their league season and currently sit second in the table, three points behind the leaders Runavik.

KI were last in Faroe Islands Premier League action on July 3, drawing 0-0 with the current leaders, before recording a 2-1 win over Bissen in the first leg last week.

Klaksvik are the firm favourites to advance to the next round, and it would be a real shock if they were eliminated at this stage of the competition.

Atert Bissen Champions League form:

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Atert Bissen form (all competitions):

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KI Klaksvik Champions League form:

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KI Klaksvik form (all competitions):

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Team News

Atert Bissen will be without the services of Adriel Santos through injury but are otherwise in strong shape for the second leg of their European contest.

Roman Ferber is once again expected to lead the line for the reigning Luxembourg National Division champions, while there should also be a start for Rodrigues.

The Yellow and Blacks could be unchanged from the first leg last week providing that there are not any late fitness concerns in the build-up to this match.

KI, meanwhile, have not reported any fresh issues ahead of this contest.

Pall Klettskard has been in impressive form this season, coming up with 12 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions, and he will continue in the final third of the field.

There should also be a start for Anri Frederiksberg, who has 10 goals to his name during a strong season to date, in addition to Oussama Ali.

Atert Bissen possible starting lineup:

Dupire; Veiga, Mannone, Louriz; Correia, Pimentel, Eddarraj, Zeghdane; Rodrigues, Ferber, Abi Ramzi

KI Klaksvik possible starting lineup:

Jensen; Faero, Tellechea, Sorensen; Danielsen, Hansson, Pavlovic, Carlos; Frederiksberg, Klettskard, Ali

We say: Atert Bissen 1-2 KI Klaksvik (KI win 4-2 on aggregate)

It is difficult to make a case for Bissen in this tie, especially after losing the first leg. We are also expecting the second leg to be tight in terms of the scoreline, but KI should secure a spot in the Champions League second qualifying round.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.